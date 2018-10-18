Ready to rock and run

It’s time to put on your running shoes and support the arts in Sampson County.

The Sampson Arts Council is hold the 2018 Rockin’ Run for the Arts 5K and Fun Run Nov. 10. The Rockin’ Run will begin at the Victor R. Small House and wind a musical path through downtown Clinton. All runners will “rock as they run” to the sounds of talented local musicians. Numerous bands and musicians will be stationed along the route and will perform at the Victor R. Small House before and after the Run.

Run it, jog it, walk it — it’s all up to you. This event is for all ages and there are several options for participation. The Fun Run is a one-mile route which encourages children, families and anyone who wants to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the music. For the more serious runner, the 5k will wind 3.1 miles and timing will be provided by Run the East. Can’t attend the event but want to support the arts? Register for the Virtual 5K and you can support the arts by running on the treadmill at the gym. All 5K and Virtual 5K runners receive a Rockin’ Run t-shirt if registered by Oct. 24. Register online at http://www.runtheeast.com

A variety of music styles will entertain you before, during and after the Run. Our talented local bands and musicians include Michael Daughtry (Rock and Roll), Charles Carlisle and the Grampas (Bluegrass), Jonathan Custer (Rock-a-billy Country) the Clinton High School Marching Band, and the Blake Davis Band (Rock) just to name a few.

All Fun Run and 5K participants receive a Rockin’ Run medal. Pottery created by local artist, Beth Aspray, will be presented to the overall male and female 5K winners. All top male and female winners in each age category will be recognized.

As a non-profit organization, the Sampson Arts Council is excited to present the Rockin’ Run for the Arts 5K and Fun Run to raise money to support unique arts programming in Sampson County. Funds raised from the past two years provided an artist residency in Sampson County Schools and a Jazz concert for adults. To learn more about the SAC visit: www.sampsonarts.net

Gold Sponsors include Hog Slat, Inc., Lew and Erika Starling, AP Designz & Photography, David Hobson Attorney at Law, and the Center for Health and Wellness.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_index.jpg

Annual ‘Fun Run’ to raise money for the arts

By Kara Donatelli Sampson Arts Council