Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 17 — James Lamb, 57, of 303 Still St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 17 — Alice Gainey of Clinton reported the theft of several items, including a weed eater, chainsaw, skillsaw and other assorted tools. Items valued at $690.

• Oct. 17 — Margarita Morales-Aburto of Clinton reported a break-in with two TVs, valued at $850.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.