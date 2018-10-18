Man charged in officer’s shooting

Edwards -

The man who allegedly shot an off-duty police officer in the face on his Sampson County property has now been charged in the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the officer’s driveway following an erratic roadway incident moments before that was completely unrelated to the officer.

Joseph Edwards, 63, of Centreville, Miss., was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was reportedly booked at the Sampson County Detention Center under $1 million bond, according to a booking log released Thursday. In the mugshot, Edwards is pictured wearing a hospital gown, his arm in a sling.

Edwards was himself shot after he allegedly rammed the vehicles of law enforcement officers attempting to take him into custody following the shooting. The 31-year-old Fayetteville Police Department officer’s name and address, which was the site of the shooting, is not being disclosed at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation and FBI took over investigation of the case following the shooting Monday night.

A Sampson County Sheriff’s report released Wednesday shed light of the events that led up to the shooting, revealing that an erratic roadway incident unfolded on the officer’s property just before 9 p.m. Monday. When the officer, who was off duty and at his residence at the time, went to check on the commotion in his driveway, he was shot in the face by a motorist, later identified as Edwards.

According to reports, the Sampson Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to an Autryville-area residence in reference to a gunshot victim. The suspect in the shooting had reportedly been involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a witness who was from the same general area in Autryville.

The witness said the suspect, a 63-year-old Edwards, had run him off the roadway in a Dodge Ram 4500 towing a camper. The suspect then entered the driveway of a residence and began to turn around in the yard, damaging trees. At that time, the off-duty officer exited his residence and confronted the suspect.

The witness said the two were arguing when the suspect shot the officer, according to reports.

Even though shot, the off-duty officer ran back into the residence and came back out with a firearm and shot back at the suspect’s vehicle. The witness said the alleged gunman used his truck to push the witness’ vehicle from the driveway so he could flee the scene.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was discovered parked in the middle of Dunn Road, the suspect sitting inside. Sampson County Sheriff’s officers and troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering “and used less lethal munitions to get the suspect to comply,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“The incident escalated when the suspect attempted to ram officers with his vehicle and resulted in officers discharging their firearms,” the release went on. “The suspect, who was injured, was transferred by Sampson County EMS to an undisclosed hospital.”

Previous reports noted that the officer had been shot in the area of Maxwell Road in the Clement community. He was reportedly taken to Clement Fire Department before being transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, having sustained “serious wounds,” local officials said.

Fayetteville Police Department officials reported Tuesday that the officer was “stable and working hard with their family to recover from the injuries,” however no other update has been given or made available since. The police agency stated through its Facebook page only that the officer was being treated at an area hospital. The department asked for the public’s thoughts and prayers for the officer and their family.

”Our focus is currently on the officer’s full recovery,” said the agency.

Off-duty officer was shot at his Sampson home

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

