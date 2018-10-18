Why delay what can be done today

Why tarriest thou? This story starter comes from my Granddaddy Baggett’s Primitive Baptist Hymnal. Memories of watching my mother’s daddy lead singing from his song book when I was a little girl stir memories of foot washings, singing without musical instruments, and homecomings with huge pots of pastry. When I married and took treasures to my new home where Tim and I began our life together in 1975, Granddaddy’s song book was among them. I vowed to love and cherish the hymnal and pass it down to our children when the time was right.

Forty years later in 2015, God stirred my heart to give the keepsake to my cousin, Brant. He currently preaches and leads singing at Harnett Primitive and it seemed right for him to have Granddaddy’s song book. Brant was thrilled to receive the family treasure as he continues the legacy of sharing God’s Word through songs and sermons. Giving Granddaddy’s hymnal took some praying because I wanted to keep it. Yet, when I released it – a sweet peace filled my heart. Receiving a letter from Brant filled with gratitude and humility confirmed it was the right thing to do. Giving away something one cherishes brings blessings back beyond measure. Brant and I have experienced this truth in our lives. Now, finding time to join him and his faithful flock on a third Sunday to praise the Lord and hear Brant preach is on my ‘to do’ list!

Before giving Brant Granddaddy’s song book, I kept five loose pages and carefully tore out three special songs whose powerful text touched my heart through the years. Going through one of my journals, I stop to read the song titled, Baptism. An Autumn breeze gently blows with geese honking as they fly over my house. Signs of a new season are everywhere and one of my favorite scriptures rises up inside. “For such a time as this”, I believe sharing the words of this old but timely song is why God stirred me to write about Granddaddy’s and now Brant’s faithful singing and sharing the word. All over the world, God’s chosen ones are preaching powerful sermons and singing praise songs meant to convict hearts and convey messages that Jesus is coming soon and we should be ready to meet Him in the twinkling of an eye.

Hopefully, the message will resonate in your heart as it has mine. Jesus modeled the significance of Baptism when John the Baptist humbly baptized him before followers who were learning about Jesus and His love. One of the greatest celebrations comes when we watch loved ones accept Jesus and humbly receive the blessing of baptism. Do you remember when you were baptized? Have your family members taken that step of faith? Baptism is an important event in a believer’s walk with Jesus.

These Bible verses share the power of baptism.

And Peter said to them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” Acts 2:28

“And now why do you wait? Rise and be baptized and wash away your sins, calling on His name. ”Acts 22:16

“I baptize you with water for repentance, but he who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” Matthew 3:11

Ending this story with words from Granddaddy’s song book about Baptism seems just what the Great Physician ordered.

“Why tarriest thou? Arise and be baptized straightway; this institution prize; O come without delay! Since Jesus has thy sins forgiven, this is the way that leads to heaven. This is the way He trod, He bowed beneath the stream; the great eternal God did not account it mean, But loud proclaimed ‘This is my Son, and I’m well pleased with what he’s done. Down from the upper skies descends the peaceful Dove; to Jesus’ head he flies, His conduct to approve, Thus Father, Son, and Spirit too…Unite to teach us what to do.”

The scripture, song, story of my Granddaddy and cousin sharing the Word through songs and sermons, sweet peace of giving being greater than holding on to treasures that can bless others and the affairs of the world in which we live today are sure signs that giving our hearts to Jesus, being baptized, serving Him with a humble heart, and standing on HIs promises while waiting for His return should be checked off on our ‘ to do ‘ lists and Christ should be the reason for every season and center of our lives! May we greet each new day prepared and prayerfully watching and waiting for His return.

Finally, if you do not know Jesus as your personal Savior… why do you wait? Rise up and be baptized and call on His name. He will be your faithful Friend here and in Heaven forever and ever! And if you delay, do not believe, and do not know Him when your work on earth is done…eternity will be in a place where God is not! Jesus is waiting to enter your heart…why not ask Him to come in today. Please don’t delay!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SpellMug-2.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.