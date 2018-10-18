We have often pointed out what the word ignorance means. Though we might immediately take offence if called ignorant, the fact is we are all ignorant. Ignorance is simply a lack of knowledge, thus since no human has all knowledge, all are ignorant. We are just not all ignorant of the same things. Some are ignorant about things political, some are ignorant about things concerning physical health, some are ignorant about things financial and some are ignorant about things spiritual. Of course the list could go on and on.

Though we wish to spend most of our space in this article on things spiritual, we will start with an illustration or two of things of a material nature to help establish the truthfulness of the statement that ignorance can be deadly. Some years ago, a man was going inside of a storage shed on his farm to get a tool that he needed. Though it was relatively dark in the shed, he did not take a light because he knew pretty much where everything was. However, he was ignorant of the fact that a very large rattlesnake had crawled into the relative cool of the shed. He became knowledgeable of that fact, but only after being bitten. Another account that we are knowledgeable of was of a young man that sped down a dirt path on his ATV, not being aware of the fact that the land owner had put up a steel cable across the path to stop people from driving on his land. The young ATV rider may never have become knowledgeable of the cable. He died almost immediately upon hitting the cable.

When it comes to spiritual ignorance, we can rest assured that it can destroy us. The prophet Hosea stated, “Hear the word of the Lord, ye children of Israel: for the Lord hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land” (Hosea 4:1). Just a few verses later we see the end result of that ignorance. Hosea writes, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children” (Hosea 4:6). There are many passages of scripture that emphasize the importance of, yea the necessity of knowledge. Jesus said, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Paul wrote, “Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:1-3). According to Paul, they were lost because they were ignorant of God’s righteousness.

Ignorance of God’s will is avoidable. Paul quoted from Moses saying, “…The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach” (Rom. 10:8). “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works” (II Tim. 3:16-17). Paul said that, “God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God” (I Cor. 2:10).

One would think that with God’s word being readily at hand, there would be little or no ignorance concerning what God has said. Such is not the case. Far, far too many are extremely ignorant of God’s word. There is more than one reason for this being true. First, many are unwittingly ignorant. They do not even realize they are ignorant of what God has said because they have been misled by others. In many cases people are taught that something is God’s word when it is in fact mere man’s thoughts. Solomon has revealed how that will turn out. He said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Prov. 14:12). Now, those who are leading others astray could be of those who knowingly or those who are unwittingly teaching that which is not God’s word. Apollos would be a good example of one who was teaching error, but unwittingly teaching error (Acts 18:24-26). The wolves in sheep’s clothing that Jesus spoke of would be of the other group (Matt. 7:15).

Add to the above the very fact that many do not want to know the truth, thus they are intentionally remaining ignorant. Isaiah prophesied of Israel saying, “…this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, see not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:9-10). Paul told Timothy that the time would come when the people would not want to hear sound doctrine, but doctrine that was pleasant to their ears (II Tim. 4:3-4). Regardless of the reason, ignorance of God’s word will bring eternal damnation to one’s soul. The only cure is to study God’s word!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Robert-Oliver-2.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]