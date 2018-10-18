A conference with the Lord

The Body of Christ is embodied with many different types of conferences. There are Women Conferences, Men Conferences, Youth Conferences, Church Conferences and Denominational Conferences. Most are very beneficial, while some are primary money driven.

Our walk with Christ is relationship driven. We must have an intimate relationship with the Lord in order to fulfill His purpose, will and destiny for our lives. In fact, developing such a relationship with the Lord is the most important thing we can do in our lifetime.

As believers, we can set up and plan our own personal conference with the Lord with the sole purpose of establishing a more intimate relationship with Him. May I suggest you plan your own conference by doing the following.

The first thing you should do is set aside a two or three day period where you can be alone with the Lord. This may require you leaving home or leaving town. Perhaps going to a hotel where you know there will be peace and quiet.

Once the time and place has been established, set up goals about what you want to accomplished during this time period. This may include, something you know you need to work on. You may need to work on a sin problem, an attitude adjustment, a disappoint or failure or even the loss of a loved one.

Once your goals are established, gather all of the reading material you can find that can help you reach your goals. Of course you must take your bible along with commentaries, and any other books pertaining to your goal or goals.

During your personal conference time it is imperative you make prayer a crucial part of your time alone with the Lord. Pray about what you have read and study. Pray about your needs and aspirations. Pray about your problem or problems. Pray about your relationship with the Lord. Pray, pray, pray.

During your 2-3 day conference, take time each day to do something by yourself that you enjoy doing. It could be going for a walk, jogging, exercising, or simply listening to music. Depending where you are, you could perhaps go fishing, shopping, or just sight-seeing.

Also during your 2-3 day conference, make sure you take a least an hour a day to do absolutely nothing but think. It is during that time when you can hear the Lord speak to you and you can hear yourself speak to you. You will be amazed with what that one hour of thinking can do for you.

The above are merely key suggestions that must be done during your personal conference with the Lord. You can add anything to these suggestions as long as they line up with your goals.

Your conference with the Lord is only about you and the Lord. Take the time to plan it well and then just do it. I know from experience the Lord will bless you immensely.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministry.

