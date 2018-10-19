Toys for Tots seeks donations, help

With Hurricane Florence leaving devastation in Sampson County, volunteers from Toys for Tots are working to put smiles on children’s faces.

A collection campaign is now underway for Sampson, Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties. Coordinator Carmen Jones is leading the way. According to reports, the hurricane resulted in more than $1 billion in damage to over 100,000 homes in the southeastern region of the state.

“We are faced with the holiday season rapidly approaching, many families continue to struggle as they attempt to return some normalcy to their lives finding themselves in need of support for their children during Christmas,” Jones stated.

The local Toys for Tots organization is expecting a donation from Hasbro, but Jones is encouraging the community to assist by donating a new unwrapped toy and dropping it off at a collection site. Volunteers are also needed to assist with sorting and distribution. Coordinating an event is another way to help the organization.

“Local businesses, schools, churches and organizations are instrumental in the success of the Toys for Tots program,” Jones said. “The most important this is that we are local people and local families. Finding a a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves.”

Some of the listed needs are for infants, preteens, bicycles, games and dolls. Jones said those are the voids the run into during the year. Along with volunteers, Marines — active, non-active or reserved are being asked to help with efforts.

“Help us fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise may have been forgotten,” Jones said.

Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate children.

Several drop-off locations are available throughout Sampson County: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton; Clinton Appliance & Furniture Co. Inc., 401 Northeast Blvd., Clinton; Fantastic Sams,1351 Sunset Ave., Clinton; Belk, 1401 Sunset Ave., Clinton; Hog Slat, 906 Southeast Blvd., Clinton; Southern Chic Boutique in Roseboro; The Point Christian Academy, 102 E. College St., Salemburg; Southern Bank, 55 E. Front St., Garland; Colleens Country Kitchen, 15 S. Ingold Ave., Garland. For additional information, visit www.bit.ly/2yqJCke or contact Jones at [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

