Conference gives student big opportunity

Clinton High School junior Abby Mitchell has an interest in learning more about the medical field, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this past summer was the perfect teaching moment.

Mitchell is a member of the Clinton High School HOSA Chapter. HOSA is a career and technical student organization for future health professionals. As a member, Mitchell was able to prepare for state competition in interviewing skills, where she won first place at the state level during the HOSA State Conference in March at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

To prepare for the state level, Mitchell says she read over and reviewed her resume and cover letter that she completed in her health sciences class, and practiced answering interview questions with her mom. All that practice paid off.

“I was really shocked when they called my name during the closing awards ceremony to come to the stage for winning in interviewing skills,” Mitchell says. “I was the only one that was called up and I had to walk up to the stage to receive my award.”

Winning at the state level put Mitchell eligible to compete at the international level, which was held in Dallas, Texas this past June. The high school junior says attending the conference in Texas was a great experience that allowed her the opportunity to meet and interact with HOSA members from all across the United States.

“I really loved getting the opportunity to visit Dallas, meet new people, and experience an international conference, which was on a way bigger scale than the state conference,” Mitchell shared.

While her true passion is history, Mitchell says she enjoyed learning more about the medical field while attending both conferences. After high school, she plans to pursue a career as a history teacher. Mitchell is the daughter of Scott Mitchell and Sharon Cannady.

Abby is the daughter of Scott Mitchell and Sharon Cannady.

The mission of HOSA is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. The purpose of the organization is to develop leadership and technical HOSA skill competencies through a program of motivation, awareness and recognition, which is an integral part of the Health Science Education instructional program.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

