Celebrating our seniors

ROSEBORO — Inside the Roseboro Senior Center, more than 20 student nurses from Sampson Community College enjoyed spending time with senior citizens as they checked blood pressure and spread awareness about health.

It was one of several services provided Thursday at Roseboro Senior Day. Participants also enjoyed fellowship, music and a meal. Gilbert Owens, director of the center, led the session.

“The purpose of today is to celebrate the seniors,” Owens said. “However, it’s not just for the seniors. No matter what age you are, we have a lot of stuff available for you today.”

During the event, Owens led a devotional which featured a sermon from Owens, inspired by the Bible’s Psalm 23. At the center, it’s a daily routine to have time dedicated to devotion. Hymns were also sung.

Owens showed gratitude for Railroad Street Steakhouse for providing the day’s meal and other sponsors such as Councilman Richard Barefoot, Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Butler Funeral Home, the Town of Roseboro and Food Lion. The student nurses from the college conducted health screenings for cholesterol, weight and other important checks. Educational information on diseases such as diabetes were also distributed by the students.

Jacquelyn Butler, a nursing instructor, said it’s a wonderful way for students to be involved in community health.

“It allows them to see the advantages of community health, how it serves the people of our community and how it benefits them,” Butler said.

Nursing instructors Krystle Edge and Kelly Rodriguez guided students through the process of working with participants.Edge said students enjoy being away from the classroom and having a chance to educate the public.

“They’re able to see the preventative measures that nursing can offer to our community,” Edge said.

“It’s a fun way for the students to educate the community on what services are out there,” Rodriguez added. “They really enjoy it, it’s a fun time for students.”

Another purpose of the event was to spread awareness about the center, which provides activities and a daily hot meal. New applicants signed up during the event. The Roseboro Senior Center celebrated a grand opening in the summer. It was previously a nutrition site and with the change, more services are now available such as transportation for seniors for needs such as visiting the doctor’s office. As a center, more grants are available for improvements. Residents from the Turkey, Garland and other sites participated in Thursday’s event.

“We’re trying to get more and more people to be a part of this program,” Owens said. “We have a lot to offer to seniors and they just need to come and take advantage of what’s being offered.”

Glenwood Royal is of many showing support for the center, where his sister Gloria Lloyd enjoys spending time with other seniors.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing,” he said about the event. “I think it’s going quite well and I’m enjoying myself. I like the fellowship.”

Like Owens, he believes it’s important for Roseboro to have the center. Some of the services provided.

“It helps the people out a lot to do something like this,” Royal said. “It helps the neighborhood. It’s a good thing.”

Roseboro Senior Center hosts event for Sampson

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

