HHS homecoming court announced

Hobbton High School will host homecoming against Union High School Oct. 26. The Homecoming Queen will be named during the halftime show. Homecoming court is Natalie Aman, Pricila Avilez, Lakelyn Bass, Alexus Bustamante, Alyson Capers, Anahi Escalera, Zaylea King, Sarah Suggs, Gabriele Williams and Jovanna Zapata. Candidates for Homecoming King are Edgar Aburto, Marquaves Beamon, Ellis Craddock, Zachary Harrison, Ja’Quan Jones, Jackson McLamb, Garrett Monk, Anthony Romero–Jorge, Francisco Rosas–Gomez and Isaiah Wilson.