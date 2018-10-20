Dunkin’ opening next week

Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Dunkin’ manager Virali Patel, in front, explains the coffee-making process to new hire Jasmine Broomes at the new Clinton Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins store which is expected to open for business this Tuesday, Oct. 23. - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Shift leader Kristin McGee, left, talks about the scrumptious variety of doughnuts being offered at Dunkin as she trains new hire Nyasya James. - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent With both indoor seating and patio seating outside, owner Peter Patel says the new Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to offer customers comfort and good food and beverages. - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent A drive-thru window is also available at the new store, located on Sunset Avenue in front of Lowe’s in Clinton. - - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent New hire Rochelle Stuart works to stock a freezer with some of the 31 flavors of ice cream that Baskin Robbins serves daily. - - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Owner Peter Patel, standing, and business operations manager Maulik Patel sort through cups and dishes on the ice cream side of the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, opening in Clinton Tuesday. - - Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent In addition to traditional favorites, Dunkin’ offers holiday varieties like these for Halloween. - -

The wait is nearly over, as a duo of popular brand names are set to open next week under the same roof of a revamped Clinton location.

With anticipation building over the summer for late summer opening, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are finally opening their doors — and drive-thru — at 925 Sunset Ave., Clinton, situated between the post office and Ribeyes Steakhouse within the Coharie Plaza. The standalone structure was the previous location of the old Southern Bank & Trust.

Franchisee Peter Patel said the businesses will have a “low-key” soft opening on Monday, but the grand opening with balloons and pageantry will happen Tuesday.

“It feels great,” said Patel of the impending opening. “The community has been amazing. People are constantly coming to the door seeing if we’re open. To have invested this much money in a rural community, I feel proud to already be receiving this kind of feedback. It’s going to be a crazy crowd.”

And he and others are putting in long hours to do everything they can to ensure customer service is on point.

Patel said he wants employees, who have been training nearly non-stop in recent weeks to prepare for the expected rush, to be able to ease in Monday. However, he knows the way rumors circulate, and said 600 dozen donuts have been ordered for each of the first two days in anticipation of the traffic. Refrigerated trucks have been rented out and parked in the lot to ensure there is plenty of product with which to practice leading up to that time.

Employees have been working hard, Patel said.There are approximately 40 employees working full-time and another 10-15 on a part-time basis. To start, there will also be some reinforcements from a Fayetteville location to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Patel filed paperwork with the City of Clinton at the beginning of this year to start developing the site, but work was thwarted by an old vault inside the bank building. When special chemicals didn’t eat away at the steel, it took heavy machinery to slowly chisel away at the vault. That finally happened in June.

Then the real work began.

Patel supervised much of the construction along with brother-in-law and business operations manager Maulik Patel. Through the summer, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins began to slowly take shape along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24), the familiar colorful facade being one of the final touches on the building before the drive-thru and outdoor patio was installed.

It usually takes about 60 days to get the restaurant built and operational from a “dark shell,” with the facade overhauled and the entire interior outfitted. A late August opening was originally anticipated for the Dunkin’ store in Clinton. Some logistical delays, due in some part to Hurricane Florence, put off the targeted late summer opening.

However, Patel has alluded to the fact that he believes it will ultimately be worth the wait.

Patel said Dunkin’s coffee and Baskin-Robbins’ sweets will be crowd-pleasers. The coffee is proven and “everyone has a sweet tooth,” he said.

“It’s going to be the biggest hit in town,” Patel has said. “Everything I build is top-notch. We invest our money, we don’t blow it. We take pride in what we do. I want families to be able to come to my businesses and enjoy themselves in a nice establishment.”

Patel is no stranger to being a franchisee. He owns a number of Subways restaurants, including seven in Fayetteville and the one in Roseboro, where he also runs Shreeji Storage. Dunkin’ Brands is his newest venture. Along with the Clinton location, he is establishing Dunkin’ Brands restaurants in Whiteville and Elizabethtown.

The Dunkin’ Brands location will be managed by Peter’s sister Virali Patel, who will serve as director of operations for the Dunkin’ Brands locations the family opens. Whiteville is opening first, then Elizabethtown.

“We’re going to build some of these small towns up,” said Patel, who operates out of Fayetteville, at his first Subway’s Ramsey Street location.

Dunkin’ Brands includes more than 12,500 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and nearly 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is known for its combination of coffees, espresso beverages, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches served all day. Baskin-Robbins, founded in Glendale, Calif. in 1945, is famous for its variety of “31 flavors” of ice cream — the flavor portfolio has expanded to 1,300 — along with ice cream cakes, milkshakes, sundaes and beverages.

Patel said the 40 full-time employees (some 55 total) at the Clinton location could stay steady for the first 6-7 months. He fully expects to be busy. And, even if they aren’t needed at the Sunset Avenue location, they could be spread out to others, said Patel, who has even said a booming business on one side of Clinton could mean an additional business on the other side.

“We’re going to be busy,” said Patel. “It will be two-part sales in the morning and then throughout the afternoon, with coffee, ice cream, cakes and everything else. And we plan to provide excellent customer service.”

Dunkin’ manager Virali Patel, in front, explains the coffee-making process to new hire Jasmine Broomes at the new Clinton Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins store which is expected to open for business this Tuesday, Oct. 23. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133118.jpg Dunkin’ manager Virali Patel, in front, explains the coffee-making process to new hire Jasmine Broomes at the new Clinton Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins store which is expected to open for business this Tuesday, Oct. 23. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Shift leader Kristin McGee, left, talks about the scrumptious variety of doughnuts being offered at Dunkin as she trains new hire Nyasya James. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133305.jpg Shift leader Kristin McGee, left, talks about the scrumptious variety of doughnuts being offered at Dunkin as she trains new hire Nyasya James. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent With both indoor seating and patio seating outside, owner Peter Patel says the new Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to offer customers comfort and good food and beverages. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133557.jpg With both indoor seating and patio seating outside, owner Peter Patel says the new Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to offer customers comfort and good food and beverages. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent A drive-thru window is also available at the new store, located on Sunset Avenue in front of Lowe’s in Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133639.jpg A drive-thru window is also available at the new store, located on Sunset Avenue in front of Lowe’s in Clinton. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent New hire Rochelle Stuart works to stock a freezer with some of the 31 flavors of ice cream that Baskin Robbins serves daily. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133740.jpg New hire Rochelle Stuart works to stock a freezer with some of the 31 flavors of ice cream that Baskin Robbins serves daily. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent Owner Peter Patel, standing, and business operations manager Maulik Patel sort through cups and dishes on the ice cream side of the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, opening in Clinton Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181017_133935.jpg Owner Peter Patel, standing, and business operations manager Maulik Patel sort through cups and dishes on the ice cream side of the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, opening in Clinton Tuesday. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent In addition to traditional favorites, Dunkin’ offers holiday varieties like these for Halloween. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Donuts.jpg In addition to traditional favorites, Dunkin’ offers holiday varieties like these for Halloween. Photos by Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent

Donuts, ice cream on menu at revamped Clinton location