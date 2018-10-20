Unique recycling facility opens in Clinton

Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Employees of the Waste Connections facility on Industrial Drive held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, officially opening the Clinton location. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Cardboard and plastics from the Smithfield Foods plant will be recycled through Waste Connections. -

Sampson County is now home to a unique recycling facility with the grand opening of Waste Connections.

The specialized recycling facility is located on Industrial Drive and is the first of its kind to recycle material specifically from food production facilities. The Clinton facility will be recycling cardboard and plastics from multiple Smithfield Foods Inc. locations across North Carolina, including the local plant.

According to Russell Haywood, site manager for the Clinton Waste Connections facility, the company is the premier provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across the United States and Canada. The company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest

“The facility was constructed to accept waste streams from multiple Smithfield Foods, Inc. locations across North Carolina, where materials will be sorted, bulked and recycled,” Haywood said. “Commodity materials such as plastics, paper and cardboard also will be recovered and bulked for recycling. Materials that cannot be recycled will be transported to waste-to-energy, composting or petroleum-contaminated soil remediation facilities.”

Waste Connections is not responsible for the recycling of animal or product waste, but will safely recycle the cardboard and plastic used throughout the Smithfield Foods location.

Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than six million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 40 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada.

The local facility will employee 11 full-time employees and recycle 1,800 tons of material each month, with plans to grow that number in the future.

“What isn’t recyclable today will be recyclable tomorrow,” Haywood explained. “It truly is amazing how the recycling industry has changed.”

Waste Connections is committed to improving the environment for the future of the communities in which they live and serve. They believe that the company’s services play an integral part in improving environment quality and are mindful of having the most cost-effective waste management solutions for the customers.

“We constantly monitor and evaluate new technologies and programs that can enhance our commitment to the environment,” a release read. “Within our industry, there is enormous effort made toward alternative technologies to reduce landfill disposal, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and harness bio-fuels.”

Employees of the Waste Connections facility on Industrial Drive held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, officially opening the Clinton location. Cardboard and plastics from the Smithfield Foods plant will be recycled through Waste Connections.

