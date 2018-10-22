Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 18 — Rashanaye Dominique Franks, 26, of 312-A Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 18 — Johnny Lee Wilson, 36, of 314 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with damage to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 19 — Patrick Louis Williams, 37, of 148 Kelsey Court, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 28.
• Oct. 19 — Eron Nico Rivera, 26, of 4902 Easley Lane, Fayetteville, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, two counts of injury to personal property and trespass on railroad right of way. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 2.
• Oct. 19 — Rachel McKoy, 32, of 140 Gray’s Drive, Harrells, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 7.
• Oct. 19 — Thomas Lee Bennett, 26, of 140 Gray’s Drive, Harrells, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, and served out-of-county warrants with assault on a female and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 7.
• Oct. 19 — Cindy Herring Smith, 52, of 801 Red Hill Church Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Nov. 6.
• Oct. 20 — Jose Benito Garcia, 17, of 501 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Nov. 21.
• Oct. 20 — Victor Ray Register, 26, of 51 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 20 — Karina Torres-Cruz, 18, of 909 Elwood Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and no operator’s license. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 26.
• Oct. 20 — Marquies James Tyrone Hall, 25, of Hope Mills, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container after consuming alcohol and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $750; court date is Nov. 27.
• Oct. 21 — Edwin Otoniel Garcia-Perdomo, 27, of 73 RJ Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of identity theft and possession of false ID. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 2.
• Oct. 21 — Willie James Smith, 37, of 162 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.
• Oct. 21 — Robert Miles Cornley, 31, of 1761 Crumpler Mill Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 21 — Armando Figueroa and Belinda Rodriguez of Salemburg reported a break-in and theft of two gaming consoles and various electronics, a laptop and a pair of Jordans. Items valued at $2,815.
