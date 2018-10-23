New chapter in care

Dr. Robert W. Reagan Jr., the staff of Carolina Urology Healthcare and community supporters celebrate a groundbreaking for a new center. - During a groundbreaking ceremony, Dr. Robert W. Reagan speaks to audience members about a new facility on Beaman Street. - Dr. Tom Wagner, a local pastor, gives a sermon and prayer during the ceremony. - Dr. Robert W. Reagan Jr. speaks to community supporters during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new urology center. - - Dr. Robert W. Reagan Jr., far left, and members of Carolina Urology Healthcare, break ground for a new office in Clinton. - -

Next to members of Carolina Urology Healthcare, Dr. Robert W. Reagan Jr. took a shovel and turned dirt to mark a new chapter for his services in Clinton.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming building at 1021 Beaman St. was held Saturday morning. It’s an exciting time for Reagan and his staff. Along with supporters from the community, representatives from the City of Clinton and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce were also present. In 2009, Reagan opened Carolina Urology Healthcare at 417 Vance St., where services are currently being held.

“The kind people involved with our move to Clinton could not have been nicer or more accommodating,” Reagan said. “The hospital has been very supportive of our move and very helpful since we have been here. There are some really good folks in Clinton. We absolutely love this area and have grown to love the people here.”

About nine years ago, Reagan and his family planned to relocate to his hometown of Wilmington, but he was recruited by the Sampson Regional Medical Center to open a urology practice. The location on Beaman Street was sold by property owner Anne Faircloth. Construction will be handled by HNCarr, Inc. and is expected to be finished in about 10 months or sooner. Before he came to Clinton, there was temporarily services available, with patients having to leave town and drive places such as Wilmington or Chapel Hill for urology services. He also treats kidney stone patients from Duplin, Columbus, Harnett and Cumberland counties.

“If you got a kidney stone, you don’t want to drive an hour and a half,” Reagan said. “Since I been here, we’ve been able to give care to the community and keep the patient here.”

During the ceremony, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling spoke about the history of the area near the groundbreaking, which went through many changes over the years. Starling said Reagan is a friend and excellent doctor.

“This is wonderful day and a wonderful addition to this town,” Starling said. “When I see the town, I just see good things coming because of people like him.”

Starling added remarks about the quality of service provided by Reagan, while telling a story about his relative’s experience. It was better than a previous visit to a Chapel Hill doctor.

“He’s a much better doctor,” Starling said. “With that, we welcome you to the city. Thank you for making this your home.”

Reagan showed appreciation for the employees who assist patients such as Starling’s family member.

“Without you guys, we wouldn’t be here,” he said before saying all of their names. “Thank you guys for making this special and making this happen today.”

One of those professionals was Frankie L. Britt, a practicing urology doctor. She joined Carolina Urology Healthcare in 2012.

“She has been an absolute asset to the field of urology,” Reagan stated. “Lynette has a 25-year background in healthcare experience, which really helps with providing the best of care for our patients. She has a great personality and is just a special person. She is doing a wonderful job.”

Reagan said a large part of the success, is due to the support of local healthcare providers. He’s impressed by the medical community and competent physicians and mid-level providers in Clinton.

“Earning the trust of these physicians and providers by providing the very best urologic care for their patients has been and continues to be a focus of our practice,” Reagan said.

Remarks were also made by Dr. Tom Wagner, a local pastor and a friend of Reagan.

“It’s a joy to see someone fulfilling a calling in their lives,” Wagner said.

He later told a biblical story of the prophet Elijah taking a dead boy to a special chamber built by the child’s parents, after witnessing the works of Elijah. The prophet took the boy to the chamber, prayed and God gave life back to him.

“I wonder if we have any idea how God is going to use this place that we’re about to build,” Wagner said while comparing the medical facility to the chamber.

Soon after, Wagner prayed for healing and dedication of the building, where Reagan will continue to serve patients. The new medical office at 1021 Beaman Street and for the staff, it’s a premiere location next to the Clinton Medical Clinic. They believe it will provide more convenience for patients with plans to implement the most up-to-date technological services. Currently, a variety of services are offered such as scalpel-less vasectomy.

“Most guys come in to the office and are quite nervous. After a 15 to 20 minute procedure, they are done and leave the office quite happy, and relieved,” he said.

Services such as prostate biopsies, cystoscopies, removal of various skin lesions, brachytherapy — a treatment for prostate cancer, under local anesthesia and mild sedation. Regan and the staff also performs urodynamic studies and pelvic muscle rehabilitation for our urinary incontinence services.

Prior to Sampson County, he practiced in Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh. He was an assistant consulting professor of urology at Duke Regional Hospital and a partner in a six-man urology group. With the group, he performed complex urologic surgeries, such as robotic prostatectomies and hand-assisted laparoscopic nephrectomies.

Reagan is married to Tammy Reagan and they have three children. Taylor, the oldest daughter, has a master’s degree in education from George Washington University. Will, a graduate of Clinton High, recently graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. And, Grace, also a graduate of Clinton High School, now is a senior biology/chemistry major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Urology Center breaks ground, set to open August 2019

