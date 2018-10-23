SCC students walk for breast cancer

Walkers take time out for a quick photo. -

See advertising sponsor on page B4

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Student Government Association of Sampson Community College played host to its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

The event is part of an annual campaign organized by breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

“We are here every year,” says Amanda Raynor, SGA Advisor at SCC. “To see all of the faculty, staff and students across campus turn out wearing their pink and stepping up to participate really says a lot. Anything we can do to raise awareness about steps you can take to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer is what the walk is all about. We hope we can educate and stress the importance of early screening and detection and that’s why we are here.”

In 1985, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) was created as a collaborative effort between the American Academy of Family Physicians, AstraZeneca Healthcare Foundation, CancerCare, Inc., and a variety of other sponsors to raise awareness and gain funding for research for a cure.” One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. SCC’s SGA walk is designed to bring focus to these facts and encourage women to seek preventive measures and look for signs of the disease early.

Anyone seeking further information about the college or its SGA, should visit www.sampsoncc.edu.

Walkers take time out for a quick photo. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SCCBreastCancerWalk.jpg Walkers take time out for a quick photo.