Medlin named Clinton Public Works director

Chris Medlin has been named the City of Clinton’s new Public Works and Utilities director, assuming the new role Monday. He has led the department on an interim basis since last year.

Medlin, whose entire adult life has been devoted to working with public utilities, brings a wealth of experience to the position. In the late 1990’s, he worked for the City’s Public Works Department before working with the Fayetteville Public Utilities Commission, where he led a construction crew installing new water and sewer lines.

Medlin went on to spend over a decade with Sampson County Public Works, where he started reading water meters and worked his way up to leading a utility crew.

In 2013, Medlin returned to the City’s Public Works Department as Distribution and Collection System Manager overseeing the city’s water and sewer lines. When former Public Works director Jeff Vreugdenhil retired last year, Medlin was appointed to an interim role managing a large portion of the City’s public works operation. He was officially selected as the official new director for the department at the end of last week.

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead Public Works going forward,” said Medlin, reached on his first day in the official new role Monday. “Our Public Works and Utilities staff are the best in the business, and its their dedication and hard work that made this opportunity possible.”

In addition to his city role, Medlin also serves as the Operator in Responsible Charge (ORC) for water systems in Autryville and Stedman.

Medlin holds a host of utility related certifications and recently received a scholarship from the American Public Works Association to attend the Municipal County Administration Course at the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill. He is currently enrolled in the course, known as one of the longest and most intensive programs offered by the School of Government for in-service local government professionals.

In an announcement of his selection, city officials said Medlin “is respected widely for his ability to adapt quickly to situations and improvise pragmatic solutions to complex problems.”

Under Medlin’s interim leadership, the Public Works and Utilities Department has expanded use of electronic work order systems, reduced dependence on outside contractors, modernized the city’s cemetery files, and expanded use of vehicle tracking software all resulting in greater efficiency and cost savings.

“Through his years with the city, he has earned respect by leading from the trenches,” city officials said.

Medlin was also instrumental in the city’s response to Hurricane Florence, working days around the clock to clear debris and locate and fix a massive water leak. He said he will continue to lead the department as he has, while working closely with his dedicated crew and city managerial staff to identify key areas where improvements can be made.

”Once those areas are determined, we will discuss ways to get better and more efficient. I will also take (City manager Tom) Hart’s visions for the city as a whole and make sure Public Works does its part to help those visions become reality,” said Medlin. “One constant that remains is unparalleled customer service to the citizens of Clinton.”

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

