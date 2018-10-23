Butler students practice safety

Butler Avenue Elementary School recently participated in a safety week. Events included a practice fire drill, tornado drill, earthquake drill, lock down drill, and bus evacuation drill. Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department were on campus and allowed students to tour their vehicles and see the different tools and equipment they use to do their jobs. On Friday, the school concluded safety week with a visit from Buster the Bus, who taught students all about bus safety. -

Butler Avenue Elementary School recently participated in a safety week. Events included a practice fire drill, tornado drill, earthquake drill, lock down drill, and bus evacuation drill. Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department were on campus and allowed students to tour their vehicles and see the different tools and equipment they use to do their jobs. On Friday, the school concluded safety week with a visit from Buster the Bus, who taught students all about bus safety.