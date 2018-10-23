Rallying to support survival

With help from her daughter, Anita Brown, right, breast cancer survivor Lula Boykin participates in the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program. - Lynn Joyner of Matthews Health Mart, right, gives a door prize to breast cancer survivor Vernet Murphy. - Georgette Bert gives closing remarks during a breast cancer rally held at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. - Breast cancers are honored during a special recognition. - -

Wearing pink shirts, survivors of cancer proudly held up signs showing how many years they’ve been living since they were diagnosed.

The Survivors’ Walk around the room was one of several emotional moments during the 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair held Saturday at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church. The event was hosted by the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) in conjunction with the Sampson County Health Department.

Vernet Murphy was diagnosed with breast cancer more than 20 years ago and feels blessed to be a survivor.

“I try to help everyone else who have gone through it or going through it,” Murphy said. “I just thank God that he allowed me to live without breast cancer.”

She was also grateful to see so many like her who survived while expressing how she prays for women going through the struggle. Lula Boykin was one of several breast cancer survivors honored during the event. With help from her daughter Anita Brown, she took the walk with other survivors. It’s been 24 years since she was diagnosed and for Boykin, it wasn’t hard to overcome with treatments because of her faith.

“I had God on my side the whole while,” Boykin said about hearing the news from doctors. “I had no doubt about it. I knew that I was going to be alright. Praise the Lord.”

Vickie Jefferson, a BCCCP board member an breast cancer survivor, said is was awesome for people to take time out of their schedule to support the cause and their work to spread awareness.

“That’s the award right there,” Jefferson said. “During the planning process, you don’t know how this is going to turnout. But when you see the people come and support, that’s the award.”

Survivor and BCCCP member felt the same way and said it was a great success, although she wished more people would have attended.

“It’s a lot of great information that you receive, not just from us, but all the vendors who come in and give us information” Jefferson said.

Along with the vendors, the health fair featured motivational speakers and educational booths. The special guests included Eastpointe, Gamma Eta of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.,Med First Primary & Urgent Care, Sampson County HIV & AIDS Task Force, Southeastern Medical Oncology, and U Care, Inc. Contributions were also made by the Franklin Bread Company, MidTown Pop, Mt. Zion AME Zion Church of Delway, Raleigh’s BCCCP and United Way.

Lynn Joyner, of Matthews HealthMart, was one of several vendors, at the event. She has not experienced breast cancer, but knows family members effected.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” Joyner said. “Anything that we can do to make people aware and get early detection, I will support it.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

