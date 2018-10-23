Over 35 tons of trash removed citywide

More than 35 tons of trash was collected during the City of Clinton’s Fall Clean Up Week earlier this month, when regular collection rules are suspended and items not normally picked up are able to be taken off curbs citywide.

Fall Clean Up Week was held Oct. 8-12 so additional items, including furniture, appliances, four tires per household and tree limbs cut to a certain length, can be collected. The 35.25 tons of set-aside trash discarded this year was an increase of 5.5 tons over the nearly 30 tons of trash collected last year, which itself was seven-ton spike from 2016’s total.

Stacey Ray, senior administrative specialist for the City of Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department, provided numbers for the biannual cleanup effort. Among the many items, there were 12 air conditioners; 35 couches; 87 chairs; 39 televisions; 65 mattress/box spring sets; 107 tires; and three lawn mowers.

The department coordinates the biannual cleanup efforts, allowing residents the opportunities to cast off old broken pieces of furniture, old cans of paint, yard scraps and other items that be more of a nuisance or eyesore than anything.

The main goal is to beautify the community and offer an opportunity for residents to participate in the effort to make aesthetic improvements and further prevent blight in their neighborhoods. Over the years, city residents have regularly taken advantage of the week-long cleanup campaigns and hundreds of tons of trash has been removed from homes, yards and streets.

While the biannual clean up weeks — one is also held in the spring — expand what can be collected by city crews, oil-based paints, batteries, insecticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances still cannot be collected because they pose safety hazards for city crews and cannot be processed at the landfill.

However, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day was held Oct. 6. A partnership between Clinton Public Works, Sampson County and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the event allowed a way for residents to discard of hazardous waste — oil-based paints, drain cleaners, solvents, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, antifreeze and aerosol paints among them — in a safe and responsible manner at the Clinton City Market.

According to numbers provided by Ray, crews filled a 55-gallon drum of aerosols and a 55-gallon drum household cleaners, while also collecting 18 pounds of batteries, 665 cans of paint and 319 mercury bulbs.

The next clean up week will be April 1-5. Household Hazardous Waste days are often held every other year.

For more information on city cleanup efforts, contact the City of Clinton Public Works at 910-299-4905.

City’s fall cleanup, hazardous waste collection grows