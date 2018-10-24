UHS Homecoming Queen crowned

During the halftime show of Friday’s game, Angelica Isabel Vargas was announced as the 2018-19 Union High School Homecoming Queen. The daughter of Isabel and Angel Vargas, Vargas’ school activities include the Champions Program and dance. Outside of school she enjoys Zumba, watching television and listening to music. She was escorted by her mother. -

During the halftime show of Friday’s game, Angelica Isabel Vargas was announced as the 2018-19 Union High School Homecoming Queen. The daughter of Isabel and Angel Vargas, Vargas’ school activities include the Champions Program and dance. Outside of school she enjoys Zumba, watching television and listening to music. She was escorted by her mother.