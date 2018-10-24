Crowd rallies, calls for end to violence

Hadassah Estee Davis speaks to an audience during Adult Summit’s ‘Stop the Violence Rally.’ - LaShonta Tatum, organizer of the ‘Stop the Violence Rally’ introduces speakers during the event. - Volunteers Crystal Raynor, Nicole Boykin and Courtney Hooper make popcorn for community members attending the rally. The event also featured activities for children. -

At the request of Hadassah Estee Davis, a moment of silence was held inside the Sampson Center gym as community members closed their eyes.

“I want you to take a moment to think about what it would be like to lose somebody that’s dear to you,” Davis said while promoting peace and the end to senseless violence.

She was one of several contributors to the “Stop the Violence” rally, hosted by Adult Summit. LaShonta Tatum, organizer and founder of Adult Summit, started the event to advocate peace. While preparing, Tatum used Biblical scripture from Galatians 5:13-14 to spread the message of “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

“It was a great turnout,” Tatum said. “I didn’t know it was going to be this many people. I feel that the message is not only heard, but it’s felt as well. People know that we’re here and that we love them.”

During her remarks, Davis enjoyed pushing a message of love after singing “Ride on King Jesus.” She mentioned the popularity of Drake’s “In My Feelings” song and the dance challenge.

“That’s the kind of unity that we need to overtake our communities,” she said. “That’s the kind of unity that we need to overtake our households.”

Davis emphasized that she didn’t want to preach a sermon, but Jesus was always riding with her. She’s familiar with violent surroundings. She came to Clinton to raise her three sons after leaving a Los Angeles.

“When I left Los Angeles, there was teenagers, young men being killed every single day,” she said about incidents related to gang violence.

When she came to Clinton more than 10 years ago, gun violence wasn’t prevalent. Her sons are now grown up and successful, but they have about four friends who have died — more than their old home of L.A.

“It’s a wake-up call and a reminder that there’s no place where it can’t happen,” she said. “There’s no neighborhood where it cannot happen and there’s no household where it can’t happen and it starts in the household with our own children. We have a responsibility.”

She continued and emphasized the importance of “Loving your neighbor as yourself” in addition to brotherly and sisterly love.

Michelle Williams Ashley spoke to the crowd about being affected. About a year and half ago, she lost her nephew to gun violence. Two weeks ago, she lost another family member for the same reason. While talking about growing up in the area, she emphasized the importance of being more neighborly and looking out for children.

“We didn’t have just one parent,” Ashley said looking back on her childhood. “Everybody in the neighborhood was your parent.”

Ashley continued and pleaded for peaceful resolutions instead of conflicts leading to harm such as shootings she referred to as senseless crime.

She wanted to see more people in attendance, but was glad to see a lot of young people present to understand the message, while encouraging them to be successful.

“Young people, please listen to your parents and you can do anything that you strive to do,” Ashley said. “You see something negative, just move away from that and find something positive.”

Some of the other participants were Shannon Owens, Corey Bullock, Russell Rutt, Demetrius Battle and Greg Boykin. Chuck Murphy, community member, mentioned unfortunate incidents, with hopes that it doesn’t become the norm.

“We’ve got to break the cycle and we‘ve got to change something,” Murphy said. When you take a life, there’s no reset button to bring that life back.”

