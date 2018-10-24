Clement honored for success

The Clement Elementary School staff takes a picture with school board members, Sen. Brent Jackson and Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. - Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy talks about the accomplishments of Clement Elementary School. - Sen. Brent Jackson, left, honors Principal James Mullins and Clement Elementary School. - Sen. Brent Jackson, left, reads a senatorial certificate in honor Clement Elementary school becoming a Blue Ribbon School. - -

AUTRYVILLE — The Sampson County Board of Education proudly shook the hands of staff members from Clement Elementary School, while giving them a special gift — a crystal apple with the Great Seal of the United States.

District officials honored the staff of Clement Elementary for becoming a National Blue Ribbon School. An announcement was made in early October by Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education. Clement Elementary is the first in Sampson County district to earn the distinction for academic success and closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Sen. Brent Jackson was the first to honor Principal James “Bo” Mullins during the Monday night celebration. Next to Mullins, Jackson said he couldn’t be happier for the school he attended and graduated from as a youth.

“I was born and raised here and I’ve been here all my life,” Jackson said. “I’m just as happy and so proud of all of you, who’ve worked so much to bring honor to Clement Elementary, to Sampson County as well as when you finally compete in all of North Carolina.”

For the Blue Ribbon status, Jackson presented a senatorial certificate on behalf of the state’s 10th Senate District which includes Sampson, Duplin and a large portion of Johnston County.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy congratulated the staff and community members for the achievement, while pointing out that Clement Elementary was one of just 349 schools in the United States and one of eight in North Carolina to earn the distinction.

“I want to say congratulations to Mr. Mullins and his wonderful staff on a job well done,” Bracy said. “Not only for being Blue Ribbon, but for everything you do each day for our kids.”

Board Chairman Tim Register said the entire county is proud the school and the effort towards reaching Blue Ribbon status. He also took an opportunity to thank Bracy and his colleagues on the board for their contributions to local education.

Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories, based on student scores, subgroup success and graduation rates. Clement was honored in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category for being among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. The local school exceeded growth on the state’s academic performance measures and received the grade of “A” for its School Performance Grade on North Carolina’s school rating system.

While representing the Midway Advisory Board, Gene Jernigan also congratulated Clement Elementary’s staff, students, families and Mullins for their accomplishment.

“You and each of you are honored for your hard work and preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” Jernigan said. “Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

Clement Elementary will be honored again in November during an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Senator, board praise staff, students for ‘Blue Ribbon’

