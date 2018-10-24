Operation Round Up funds continue to strengthen communities

The Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC, South River EMC’s not-for-profit foundation, awarded $39,928 in Operation Round Up grants to local nonprofits and schools.

The following non-profit organizations each received grants: Sampson County Emergency Services, $4,962; Autryville Area Fire Department, $5,164; and Beacon Rescue Mission, $5,000.

Several educational programs received funding as well. Educational institutions can apply for grants up to $10,000. Those who received grants are: Plainview Elementary, $10,000; Stedman Primary, $4,802; and South River EMC’s Bright Ideas Grant Program, $10,000.

“Our community has been through difficult times, especially after Hurricane Florence.” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC. “Operation Round Up continues to offer a mechanism to ensure our community support structure is firmly in place when needed.”

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $118.25, the bill rounds up to $119 and the extra 75¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. Members can put small change together to make a positive difference in their community today, as well as providing better educational opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is November 16 by 5 p.m. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com. Always make sure you have the most recent copy of the application.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 43,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.