Contestants on a mission

The Miss Clinton High School contestants are front row, from left, Xanayra Marin-Lopez and Jade Harris; middle row, Maura Westbrook, Kendall Spell, Sanaa Dyches, Miss CHS, Madison Carter and Zaikya Johnson; and back row, Amaya Apolinario and Jalyn Tew. -

With the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Thanksgiving will mean so much more than in years past. This year the Miss CHS contestants will be helping make this year’s Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for those who have lost so much.

The contestants are collecting food items to help make Thanksgiving baskets for families who are need of a good meal on Thanksgiving Day. The contestant who brings in the most items will be recognized during the pageant for her efforts. This year, Miss CHS is asking for community support by bringing in three canned items or nonperishable goods to have with providing food for those who have suffered from Hurricane Florence. People who bring in three canned items will receive a $2 discount at admission for the pageant. Please come out to support the contestants as they strive to help those in need as well as compete for scholarships and the title of Miss Clinton High School 2018-19.

The Miss Clinton High School Pageant will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in Prestage Auditorium at Clinton High School. This year’s theme is “The Greatest Show”. Eight contestants will be competing in private interview, casual wear, talent and evening gown. The Miss CHS contestants are Amaya Apolinario, Madison Carter, Jade Harris, Zaikya Johnson, Xanayra Marin – Lopez, Kendall Spell, Jalyn Tew, and Maura Westbrook. Special entertainment will be provided by Sanaa Dyches, the reigning Miss Clinton High School, Melina Matthews, Miss Sampson Middle School, and a variety of CHS students.

