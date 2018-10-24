Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 22 — James Royal of Newton Grove reported the theft of two laptop computers, valued at $3,000 total, and a 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $2,000.

• Oct. 22 — Edil Antonio Cruzbecerra, 26, of 417 W. Elizabeth St., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with animal cruelty. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 23 — Christopher Lynn Watson, 41, of 235 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged with simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Nov. 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

