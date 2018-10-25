New Clinton events center gets city’s OK

Horace and Debra Bass want to see another family-friendly venue in Clinton, and the City Council recently approved the use of a building on U.S. 701 Business to hold smaller-scale family gatherings, parties and other events.

There is a need in the area for a venue to accommodate the community for events that are family and community oriented, the Bass Foods Inc. owners said. The use requested, and ultimately approved unanimously by Council, was for an events center “for activities such as meetings, family reunions, weddings and receptions, fundraisers, pageants and general public use activities.”

A public hearing held earlier this month on a conditional use request by Bass Foods Inc. to operate an indoor recreation facility, designed to accommodate less than 1,000 people at 710 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, in a Highway Commercial district. That is merely a designation, as such venues fall into one of two categories — either less than or greater than 1,000 people.

The maximum occupancy of the building would not exceed 200 people. A floor plan showing the proposed layout of the building allows for that 200 threshold, determined by the Sampson County Inspections Department.

The Council found that the conditional use request met all the necessary requirements for issuance of a permit. The Planning and Zoning Board previously recommended its unanimous approval for the property, which encompasses approximately 1.6 acres.

City Planning director Mary M. Rose said the Clinton 2035 Comprehensive Plan “does identify the need for Clinton to focus on improving recreation and entertainment opportunities with an emphasis on activities for youth and active living.”

“We have had many requests and questions about where our citizens can have a place for family reunions, weddings, fundraisers — a lot of people just need a smaller area,” said Debra Bass. “The civic center is fine, but they need just a small area. We formerly had a dance studio — it’s a warehouse — and we thought that would be an ideal place to have an events center.”

She said that the events center would not take up the entire structure, but merely outfit the rear warehouse portion where the dance studio was housed. There is no kitchen so, when there are events at the facility, they would have to be catered or food would otherwise have to be brought in.

“These would be wholesome activities, no wild parties or anything like that. And we think the venue would really be an asset to the community, because they will have a place for wholesome community and family events,” Bass stated.

The proposed facility would be in operation from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Debra and Horace Bass met with the building inspector and fire marshal to ensure the building complied with all city and county safety standards.

“We will be leasing the venue on an hourly or daily basis. It will be managed at all times it is in use,” the Basses said in their request. “The intended use is activities that are family and community oriented. This venue will be an asset to our community and will meet the needs of our citizens by providing a wholesome atmosphere to hold activities and events.”

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

