Hospital hosting Fall Festival

If you are looking something fun for your family to do this weekend, you need look no further than the Fall Festival being hosted by Sampson Regional Medical Center.

All proceeds from the event will be given to the SRMC Care campaign, which provides needed funds and disaster assistance for employees directly affected by Hurricane Florence. Event organizers and hospital committee members guarantee a fun-filled event full of activities, food and music.

Open to the public, the event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the lawn beside the hospital. Entry into the festival is free and open to the public, however tickets will be sold and are required for all activities including bounce houses, pony rides, inflatables and more. Food and other merchandise will be sold separately.

“While many people rode out Hurricane Florence in their homes or with the comfort of family, our staff left theirs behind to care for our community,” Amber Cava, vice president for marketing, said. “Not only did they work and sleep days in the hospital, their already long days became more exhausting as Hurricane Florence imposed many challenges, such as power outages, difficulty transporting patients and preservation of resources.”

Having employees directly affected by the hurricane’s winds and rains, Cameron Chancy, director of accounting and Fall Festival committee member said, ideas on ways to help started being tossed around, and the committee could only think of two things that draws a community together — family and fun.

“With the beginning of fall, we immediately started thinking about carnivals and fairs and the idea just blossomed from there,” Chancy explained.

SRMC’s Fall Festival will provide fun for all ages, Chancy promised, including the Halloween Hustle (the hospital’s version of 5K fun run), bounce houses, face painting, pony rides, games and more. There will also be food vendors serving items from barbecue to funnel cake.

Race registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m. The festival activities will be held between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a cake walk starting at 11 a.m. The registration fee for the race is $5 per participant, however entry into the festival is free. Tickets will be required for any games or activities and will be sold for $10 per 20 tickets.

Throughout the year, the hospital staff focuses on helping others in need — it’s the nature of the career according to Cava.

“Often, and especially during times like Hurricane Florence, this means a strong commitment to your workplace and patients, even when personal circumstances aren’t ideal,” Cave shared. “At Sampson Regional, we believe in investing in our employees and do so in a number of ways. Our Foundation administers a fund for employee assistance, and it is used throughout the year to aid employees through financial hardship.”

Following Hurricane Florence, Cava said there are many of the hospital’s employees in need, and proceeds from Saturday’s festival will assist in fulfilling some of those efforts.

“Providing assistance is the right thing to do for our people,” Cava said. “They are our biggest asset, and we are deeply concerned for the many who experienced loss during Hurricane Florence.”

Proceeds to benefit employees affected by hurricane

SRMC Fall Festival When: Saturday, Oct. 27 Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Lawn beside the hospital Activities include bounce houses, pony rides, face painting, cake walk, food vendors and more

