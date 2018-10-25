Cast returns to SCT stage

Dan Holland, the director of “A Christmas Story” is happy to announce that his cast is now rehearsing on the Sampson Community Theater stage after having trouble with flooding after Florence forced them to rehearse at the First Methodist church.

The aisle carpets have been removed and are getting professional cleaning to remove any mole spores. Dan and some cast members are constructing the set and Jessica Watts and Ruth Lee are the stage managers. Kathy Day is the responsible for all the costumes and Angela Martin will be doing choreography which she does so well.

“A Christmas Story” is a play about a family in a small Indiana town getting ready for the holidays and what the kids want is not unusual but questionable. This show is for the whole family and we believe you will be in the Christmas spirit if you make it a point to be in attendance for one of the six shows.

Matthews Gifts and Pharmacy has agreed to be a sponsor and we are still seeking one more sponsor. If you are interested let Dan know by calling him at 627-2143.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions, Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

I’ve never learned anything from someone who agreed with me.

The vision must be followed by the venture. It is not enough to stare up the steps — We must step up the stairs.

Happy are those who dream dreams and are ready to pay the price to make them come true.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_caldwell-3.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.