Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 24 — Michelle Henderson, 22, of 7730 Roseboro Highway, Roseboro, was charged with failure to store firearm to protect minor. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 30.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 24 — Aaron Tyndall of Autryville reported the theft of items from an open building. Items, including chainsaws, blower, weed eaters and fuel, were valued at $1,070.
• Oct. 24 — Eric Cukrowicz of Salemburg reported a break-in, with numerous electronics taken. Three televisions, a 12-inch speaker, radios, an Xbox 360 and controllers were stolen. Items valued at $2,075.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.