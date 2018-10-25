How do you know Jesus lives? Reflection on that question causes one to pause, ponder, and paint a powerful picture of ways we know HE lives. Before placing the few pages I kept of my Granddaddy Baggett’s hymn book in my journal, I read lyrics to a song that stirred this story on a sunny October afternoon. May the words from this song confirm your reasons you know Jesus lives.

“I know that my Redeemer lives; what comfort this sweet sentence gives.

He lives, he lives who once was dead, He lives my ever-living Head.

He lives to bless me with his love; He lives to plead my case above.

He lives my hungry soul to feed; He lives to help in time of need.

He lives to give me full supplies; He lives to bless me with his eyes; He lives to comfort me when faint; He lives to hear my soul’s complaint.

He lives to crush the fiends of hell; He lives and doth within me dwell.

He lives to heal and keep me whole;

He lives to guide my feeble soul.

He lives to banish all my fears; He lives to wipe away my tears.

He lives to calm my troubled heart; He lies all blessings to impart.

He lives my kind and gracious friend; He lives, and loves me to the end.

He lives, and while he lives I’ll sing, He lives my Prophet, Priest, and King.

He lives, all glory to His name! He lives, my Jesus still the same.

O the sweet joy this sentence gives, I know that my Redeemer lives.”

The words on the tattered, yellowed pages of Granddaddy’s hymnal come alive as I type and tenderly feel His sweet spirit envelope the room where I love to read and write His Word. An old song rose up in my heart that still shouts the Good News … Jesus is Alive! He lives within our hearts and sits by the right side of His Father in Heaven while He waits to return for His bride!

Yes, He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today. He walks with me and talks with me and tells me I am His own. He lives, He lives, salvation to impart … You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart!

Surely, you are humming or singing the words from that classic hymn as you read this story and rest assured that He lives within your own heart! If you do not know Jesus as your personal Savior or if you know Him but your heart has been calloused and you have lost touch with Christ, do not let the sun set until you reach out to Jesus and make things right within your heart and home! He sees inside our hearts and homes and knows every thought, witnesses every action, and longs to have a personal relationship and feel right at home within our hearts and wherever we hang our hats at night when our day’s work is done. Jesus will never fail us, will always be with us, and loves for us to enjoy every day with Him alive inside our hearts.

And if you need a great church to attend on the third Sunday of each month, head to Harnett Primitive Baptist. Pastor Brant Blackburn, will be leading the singing with his beautiful voice and preaching the Word with his bold witness. Tell him his cousin is proud of his Christian witness.

Wherever you are reading this story today, take a moment to talk to Jesus and tell Him the reasons you know He lives! Thank Him for being alive and bestowing beautiful blessings that color your world with love and go tell the good news on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere!

By Becky Spell Vann

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

