All authority is given unto me

The topic of authority does not often enter the mind of man when discussing religious matters, but it ought to. In fact, it is of utmost importance. Not understanding the proper source for spiritual authority is tantamount to being spiritually ignorant. Spiritual ignorance is tantamount to being lost. Such may be a bold statement, but true nevertheless as we will show.

The question of authority is a question of who or what has the right of directing one’s actions. Though asking the question in an attempt to entrap Jesus, the chief priests and elders asked Jesus, “By what authority doest thou these things? and who gave thee this authority?” (Matt. 21:23). In matters dealing with humans, we can easily say that God has that authority, that right to direct our actions, for God is the Creator and that which is created has no right to tell the Creator what he or she will do. The prophet Isaiah said, “Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter’s clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding” (Isa. 29:16).

In short, the word of God is the absolute authority for man in general, whether they even believe in God or not. The psalmist said, “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God” (Psalm 14:1) and one reason that person is a fool is because God is still in authority whether that person recognizes it or not. Jesus once said, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Truth? What is truth? That is a question that Pilate asked Jesus just prior to His crucifixion (John 18:38). Many college text books can be found that state that truth is subjective, that it depends upon what the individual believes it to be. However, the very word “truth” makes such a claim false, for truth is that which is fact, that which is correct. In His prayer for His apostles, Jesus prayed, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth” (John 17:17). We have gone all the way around and are back to the truth of who or what is to be our authority in the matters of religion, God’s word.

Step two in our consideration of authority is that of narrowing just which portion of God’s word one should be subject to. The psalmist wrote, “By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth”. and “For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast” (Psalm 33:6, 9). God’s word was the authority, but there was no man that was under subjection to that authority. The very elements that were created by God to make up this universe were under subjection and did that which was commanded.

When God said, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood…” (Gen. 6:14), it was a man that was subject to that authority, but not any of us today, for it was given to Noah. So under what authority are those who would be Christians? Since a Christian is one who is a disciple of Christ (Act 11:26) we ought to willingly and readily listen to who or what Christ says is to be our authority. He said, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth” (Matt. 28:18) and then gave specific commands to the apostles to go teach all nations His word. The word “power” is used here in the old King James Version, but the New King James and most others use the word “authority” here, for that is the meaning of the Greek word used. The truth of the matter, most who would hold any form of what is called Christianity would not argue with this conclusion at all.

However, since Jesus is not here in person to speak His word, we are dependent upon another form of that authorized word of God, the scriptures. The apostle Paul wrote saying, “But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God…Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth…” (I Cor. 2:10, 13). This same apostle told the Roman brethren concerning the gospel of Christ that, “…it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17).

To Timothy he wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16). This divine guidance given the apostles that they might reveal all of God’s authorized word for Christianity was prophesied by Jesus Himself the very night He was betrayed. He told them, “These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:25-26). And He did.

Since Christ has “all” authority and that is revealed to us by way of the scriptures, everything we do in the realm of Christianity must be accompanied by New Testament authority. Anything else is “unauthorized” doctrines and practices.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

