Resist the thief

The bible says in John 10:10, “the thief cometh not, except for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.”

The thief is Satan, better known as the devil. When the bible says the thief cometh, it is saying the devil is always coming after you to steal, kill, and destroy. He will never stop coming. Even when you think he has forgotten, he is somewhere plotting and scheming against you.

The devil is always coming at you to steal, kill and/or destroy. He wants to take away your stuff. He want to take away your joy, your peace, your blessings, your happiness and your praise. He wants to take away your reputation, your relationships, your goals and aspirations. And most of all, as I have said before, he wants to take away your time with the Lord.

When he comes, he is not coming dressed in red, with a pitch fork in his hand and horns on his head. He comes in many deceptive ways. He can come through a spouse, he can come through a family member, he can come through your job, your church, your Pastor and yes even through your best friend who could be your prayer partner. He prides himself on coming to you through ways you would least expect. He can even come to you through what you think is a blessing from God. It is his job to come to you to steal, kill and destroy and nobody does it better.

But the bible also says in James 4:7, “Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” The word “Resist” does not mean we run from him, but it means “to stand against.” So the question becomes for ever believer, “How do I resist or stand against the devil?”

Well, the first step in doing so is given to us at the beginning of James 4:7, which says, “submit yourselves therefore to God.” In order for us, as believers to submit to god, we must first unconditionally surrender to God. If there is any area in a believer’s life that is kept back from God, that believer will always have problems and troubles, because the devil will always will to that area of your life that has not been surrendered to God.

For example, many believers have said to themselves, either knowingly or unknowingly: ” I am still going to be in control of my love life.” “I am still going to have my drink, my smoke, my hit, from time to time.” “I am still going to be in control of my money and my stuff.” Subconscious or conscious statements like that always leaves the devil with an opening to come and steal, kill and destroy.

It is only when we give God complete control over every aspect of our lives, that we will be first able to see him coming or recognize him when he arrives. Submitting to God means given Him every aspect of our lives to the ways God would control every aspect of our lives. This often creates an inner conflict within us and with others because God has made it clear, His ways are not our ways.

Learning God’s way of doing things, simply means studying and implementing God’s Word into every aspect of our daily lives. That is why we must study God’s Word as often as we can. That is why we must rightly divide the Word of God. That is why we must study the Word, to show ourselves approved of God.

When you stand against, (resist) the devil with the Word of God, he will certainly flee from you. But always remember, he will be coming back at you again, so you must be always ready to stand against him with the Word of God. There is a big difference between staying in church and staying in God’s Word. The devil will never flee from you only because you stay in church but he will flee when you stay in God’s Word!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Owens_2-2.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.