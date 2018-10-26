Dark Horses cruise again

Michael Hardison|Sampson Independent Dark Horses freshman Will Harris stands his man up during their 3-0 win over East Duplin. - Mike Carter|For the Independent The Horses’ Jared Stephenson fights for possession in Wednesday’s match. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Clinton’s Caesar Meza clears the ball out during the victory against East Duplin. -

The Dark Horses soccer team took care of business once again Wednesday night. A first half stalemate with visiting team East Duplin turned into a 3-0 victory as the home team came alive in the second half.

With the Horses dishing out yet another shutout, this victory held a bit more meaning than the others, it being senior night. The night started out beautifully with a tribute ceremony, paying thanks to the 12 seniors who’ve given their all to the black and gold. The first playoff team in the history of the program was also honored during the game at halftime for their 10-year anniversary.

With all the praise going around, the Horses needed to show up and they did, although it took until the second half to get going. After a scoreless first half that saw the Panthers control the pace, it was all Clinton after the first 40 ended.

From no goals to three straight CHS opened the second half up in a hurry scoring back-to-back and quickly. Drawing first blood of the night very early during the second period, that goal was the spark they need to close out the game. It didn’t take much longer for the following two goals to come in as a scoreless game became a 3-0 lead less than eight minutes into the half.

“We started the night out with a great intro to the seniors. I couldn’t be prouder of those guys for everything they’ve done for the program,” Clinton coach Brad Spell said.

“Far as the game goes, I thought East Duplin had a good game plan. They were winning a lot of the 50/50 balls and had us really struggling in the midfield, especially in the first half,” Spell added. “But we made the adjustment at halftime and got that early goal, which allowed us to set the tone.”

Manuel Murrillo, Parker Norris and Peter Darden put in the three goals, assists coming complimentary of Norris and Reid Taylor. Clinton also won the shots on goal battle, taking three more shots than the opposition — eight to five. Corners were limited two to one in favor of East Duplin, but fouls were in abundance by both sides; with 19 on Clinton’s side and 13 for the Panthers.

With the win, the Dark Horses improve to 18-1 overall and 10-1 in conference. With the conference title all but secured, the Horses still need to perform. They were set to play one of their remaining two games at home Thursday against Spring Creek.

