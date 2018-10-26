Union wins $10k STEM grant

Allie Marold, local district sales manger for DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Carolinas, far right, honors Union High School for winning a grant from the America’s Farmer Grow Rural Education. Pictured, from left, are students Casey Riley and Tyson Weeks and FFA Adviser Daniel Chabot with Marold. -

Thanks to farmers, Union High School will continue to improve Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

The school recently won a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Monsanto Fund, a philanthrophic unit of Bayer. Funds will be used for Union’s “From Computer to Seed” initiative.

Union was one of many rural schools across the United States to share $2.3 million in grants to enhance STEM. Allie Marold, local district sales manger for DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Carolinas, presented the award to UHS representatives during a recent meeting for the Sampson County Board of Education. She acknowledged a group of Sampson County farmers for nominating the school.

“Thanks to our farmer nominations and an excellent application, Sampson County Schools and Union High, will be able to use this grant to introduce students to hands-on computer based industry experiences using computer controlled equipment and software programming.”

Daniel Chabot, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, said the grant will provide the school’s agriculture students with an opportunity to work with an open source computer numeric controlled system that allows them to explore horticulture in a new and interactive way. With the “From Computer to Seed” project, two FarmBot Genesis systems will educate students on bedding layout, designs and engineering principals with rudimentary plant development.

“I would like to thank America’s Farmers Grow Rural Monsanto Fund for providing much needed funding for a project such as this,” Chabot said. “I would also be remiss if I didn’t praise the local farmers that nominated Sampson County Schools for this wonderful opportunity. I am an agriculture teacher by choice, not by chance and it’s glorious to see that we all bleed National Blue and Corn Gold here in Sampson County.”

Lisa Safaian of Bayer Crop Science North Carolina stated that the company is proud to support program like America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, which has made tremendous impact in rural communities in the country.

“These grants help drive awareness of career opportunities in agriculture and enhance STEM education for the students who are the next generation of our industry,” Safaian stated in a news release.

To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a public school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. Nominated school districts then submitted a grant application that outlined how they would use the funds to enhance their students’ STEM education.

A panel of qualified teachers review the applications and narrow it down to the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, then select the winning school districts, including Union High School. Since 2011, Grow Rural Education has worked with farmers to award more than $16 million in grants to rural public schools.

“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a special program because farmers play a key role in nominating local schools and selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president, in a news release from the program. “Each year, countless school winners tell us that the Grow Rural Education grants make a positive impact in their classrooms. For some, the results are evident in student test scores, and many educators say their students are more excited about STEM courses.”

Funds to be used for ‘Computer to Seed’ project

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

