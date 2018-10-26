SCS approves Pre-K program

Pre-Kindergarten students from Val Jackson’s class smile as they take a short break from the classroom. - Pre-Kindergarten students at Midway Elementary School are shown at an Arbor Day observance on the school’s grounds with the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Young elementary students participate in a fall parade in Salemburg. - Board members Kim Schmidlin and Robert Burley listens to board presentations during a meeting. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - -

Sampson County Schools is moving forward with a one-year plan for pre-kindergarten services, despite financial concerns of a $200,000 shortfall.

The decision was recently made during a Board of Education meeting to continue services between the district and the Sampson County Partnership for Children, Inc. (SCPFC). The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education.

During a prior board work session, Chairman Tim Register discussed the matter with Victoria Byrd, SCPFC executive director, and Stephen Britt, finance director for Sampson Schools. A major factor for the loss is payments to experienced teachers. Register and board members support the Pre-K education program, but are worried about funding.

“We are charged with doing the very best we can with the taxpayers’ dollars and to continue to run a program, year after year, at a $200,000 loss, to me is fiscally irresponsible,” Register said. “We have to be able to find a way to cut the operating deficit down.”

Based on a September count, it’s estimated that more than 180 students in 11 classrooms across the county are enrolled in the program. Many Spanish-speaking students learn English by attending classes.

“The program is extremely effective for this particular population,” Byrd said. “Studies are showing that it’s one of the contributing factors to good (End-of-Grade) scores. If it’s possible for us to work together to maintain the viability of the program, it would be a good benefit for Sampson County Schools as well to our community in general.”

Sampson’s district receives more than $1 million in state funding for the NC Pre-K program per year, which is based on spending $497 per child every month. The SCPFC partnership adds an additional $128,000 through the Smart Start, a learning program. Byrd is expecting a reimbursement of $517 per child, which will total $37,800 to help with the deficit next school year.

The shortage amount is near $200,000 due in part to salaries. Several years ago, a transition from private daycare systems to the school system was made to help with the transition to kindergarten.

“We have some senior teachers in Sampson County that are working in Pre-K classrooms that are costing quite a bit,” Byrd said. “Other programs are not doing it at that level.”

Britt added that teachers’ salaries have been increased by the state and that retirement matching rates have doubled.

“We’re averaging 6 or 7 percent wage cost increase per year, which is outpacing the revenue increases that we get,” Britt said. “It’s a blessing that we have experienced teachers in the Pre-K program, but since it’s funded by dollars, that means that those teachers cost us more than a beginning teacher would. If we had less experienced teachers we would be within the budget.”

There’s a possibility that the deficit could be offset if experienced teachers are moved up to make room for beginning teachers, who are paid less. During the work session, Register made a request for Byrd to research quality programs to review options. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy, Britt and other school officials will explore teacher experience and other options.

The contract was previously set to be a two-year contract, but was cut to one year to make accommodations. If the contract was not renewed, it would require a great deal of planning with state and local officials and could take two years. Byrd said the quality of service would not be the same with private providers and would not be enough to accommodate more than 180. At the most, close to 80 would receive service. Private facilities must be rated as a 4 out of 5 stars when it comes to a quality ranking system.

“In Sampson County, we just don’t have the facilities sometime to accommodate this program in a private setting,” Byrd said.

Along with teacher salaries, state cuts in discretionary spending contributed to the deficit.

“It’s one of those programs that was moved over to us and state funding started to go downhill,” Register said.

Vice-chair Kim Schmidlin also mentioned issues regarding legislation that would require a number of students per classroom for kindergarten through third grade. Board members also discussed the possibility of using spaces in different portions of the district to deal with the mobile unit issue on top of the Pre-K matter.

“We’re looking at having to make a considerable amount of outlay of cash in order to put mobile units on school property and that has to be part of the discussion too,” Schmidlin said. “I know how important the program is — birth to 5 (years old) is part of my passion. I understand that we’ve got to find a way to make sure that we continue to serve these kids the best way possible.”

Program, despite benefits, operating at a loss

By Chase Jordan

