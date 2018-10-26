Miss CHS leads effort for literacy

Sanaa Dyches, Miss Clinton High School, is collecting children’s books as part of her service project while serving the school. -

Over the last few weeks Sanaa Dyches, Miss Clinton High School 2018, has been encouraging the community to participate in a book drive as part of her service project during her reign.

The purpose of the book drive is to collect books to help improve and maintain Clinton City School’s students’ reading skills. Research from Harvard University states, “Reading at least five books over the summer can help students maintain reading skills while they are away from the classroom.”

“Literacy is the service project of Miss Clinton High School, and is so important to me to keep kids reading and in love with it from a young age,” Dyches said. “I truly enjoy contributing to this cause.”

In 2016, Clinton City Schools joined the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Initiative of Give Five Read Five, asking for book donations and the promise of either reading to or encouraging kids to read five books of their own. Kensley Sutton, Miss Clinton High 2016, began participating in the initiative during her reign, and the tradition continues.

Dyches, who said she believes reading is important, is excited about collecting children’s books to give to those in need.

“I think reading is a crucial part of a child’s learning and development because there will never be a time where you won’t need reading,” Dyches explained. “It opens up so many different worlds for a child.”

As a child, Dyches said her favorite book was “The Hungry Caterpillar.” The book, she explained, allowed her to see herself in the young caterpillar, as she jokingly adds, because she is always hungry.

From the books collected, Dyches said they will be dispersed to the elementary schools throughout Clinton City Schools, and to the families who were victims of Hurricane Florence.

“I am excited to be able to contribute to these children’s love for learning and reading,” Dyches added. “I cannot wait to see the excitement that each book brings to each and every child. I hope that more community members will join us and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to give back. I encourage everyone to participate by donating new or gently used books for all students that will be given to the children to take home and read.”

The campaign will last through Nov. 1, with drop-off sites located at Clinton High School and Quisan’s Dance Academy.

Book drive aims to promote reading

