Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 25 — Lubby Kmark Williams, 47, of 466 Martha Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and two counts of communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.

Incidents/investigations

• Oct. 25 — Robert Sills Jr. of Dunn reported the theft of two bus radiators and a log skidder, valued at $2,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.