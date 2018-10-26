HCA Terrific Kids recognized

Students at Harrells Christian Academy were recognized for their character and presented certificates as Terrific Kids, a program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Clinton. Becky Spell Vann presented the certificates to Dodge Pope, Robert Johnson, Clara Glynn Hill, Collin Cole, Kurt Bailey, Lauren Sholar, Lilly Wells and Lily Kathryn Hobbs. -

