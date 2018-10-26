Class B trucks get makeover at SCC

Finishing touches are added to new Class B trucks at Sampson Community College. -

Sampson Community College has wasted little time getting the word out about its new Class B license program. This week, the college had new decal work installed on its newest trucks.

“We are definitely excited about the new Class B program,” says Fred Stamey, Director of Transportation programs at SCC. “We now have two types of trucks specifically for the new Class B course and now we are dressing them up with our logos.”

A Class B license allows a driver to operate commercial trucks that have an attached cab and cargo area with a combined weight greater than 26,000 pounds, as well as trucks with a detached towed cargo vehicle that weighs less than 10,000 pounds.

Examples of vehicles that drivers with a Class B license may operate include tow trucks, dump trucks, delivery trucks and utility trucks. Drivers of certain special-purpose vehicles, such as school buses, commercial buses, certain farm vehicles and fire engines, may have to satisfy additional test requirements. The newly decorated trucks come after news of a new driver training facility to be moved to Clinton, relocated from the original training grounds resided at the Ag Provision Lot in Kenansville.

The new site will offer growth for the program with one of the major benefits for students being travel time to and from school. Stamey says the move will cut commute time to about one-third for out of town students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that jobs for tractor-trailer and other heavy truck drivers is expected to grow by 6% from 2016-2026. The median salary for these workers is about $42,000 now.

For more information about the Truck Driver Training program at SCC, contact Stamey at [email protected] or at 910-900-4042.

