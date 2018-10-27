CCS leader offers budget axed $400k

Johnson -

Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson will be seeking the board’s approval of proposed budgets during next week’s meeting.

Budget discussions have been top priority at the last three meetings, with final proposals presented Thursday night during a work session. Those final proposal continue to bring questions from board members.

Johnson, who has made changes to the budget since his Oct. 1 start date, has presented ways the board could uncover more than $400,000 in savings in the system’s local budget. The new proposed local budget still includes a $408,821 savings, but leaves supplements alone. Johnson had proposed freezing staff supplements at the 2017-18 rate — an $86,000 savings.

The system’s shrinking fund balance has stirred Johnson’s interest in a four-year plan to save the system more than $1 million. The original proposed fund balance appropriation was $1,187,404. After recent changes, the new proposed fund balance appropriation is $779,123 — with the total local budget proposed at $6,058,278.

During Thursday night’s work session, the board was presented with an audit report from accountant Adam Scepurke of Anderson, Smith & Wike, PLLC. While the system received a clean audit, Scepurke did speak to the board’s diminishing fund balance.

“You used a significant portion of your fund balance last year,” Scepurke said. “What’s left is enough to last about two more years. You can’t cut $800,000 out of a budget without making significant changes.”

Significant changes are exactly what Johnson has promised the board.

“Moving forward, we have to make sure that anything we do is an essential expense,” Johnson previously noted to board members. “We need to get to a place where we use the fund balance for emergencies only.”

Johnson’s earlier proposal brought up concerns from board member Dr. Stuart Blount, who boldly said he would not approve a budget that took money from the hands of the staff by freezing supplements at the previous year’s rate.

Thursday night, Blount continued to have concerns about proposed budget amounts for board members’ workshop expenses and allowable travel and the amount allotted for food purchases.

“There has been a substantial decrease in professional development for school-based folks, but ours has increased,” Blount said, concerning the increase from $9,500 to $14,000 for the board expenses.

In the proposed budget, a line item for food purchases for the board was budgeted at $5,000, however, Blount suggested dropping that to $1,000.

“It’s a small drop, but every little bit adds up,” Blount said.

The $5,000 includes meals and snacks during meetings, as well as the food for receptions and recognition events. Asked for clarification on what the $5,000 includes, interim finance director Charlene Jones was asked to clarify expenditures from the line item at the next meeting.

“We need to see where we are spending money that we didn’t know we were spending,” board member Jason Walters said.

A reduction in the amount of state funds local education agencies are receiving is the main cause of the fund balance being touched.

“State and federal funds keep decreasing,but we want to fund the same services,” Blount shared.

The board will meet Thursday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Sampson Middle School and vote on the final budget.

Plan with cost savings to be mulled next week

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

