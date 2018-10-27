‘Barn Quilt Capital’ of NC

Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Members of the Jacksonville Recreation & Parks Department’s Adult Services spend time touring downtown Clinton Thursday. Some of the stops included the ‘Milling Around’ Art Project, lunch at Alfredo’s, Simply NC and the DRAW (Downtown Recycle Art Walk) Project at The Caison Building. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A group of visitors from Jacksonville spend time looking at barn quilts around Clinton. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum’s Board, shows visitors one of many barn quilts in Sampson County. -

Sheila Barefoot had a good time showing a group of visitors from Jacksonville parts of Downtown Clinton after a morning stop at the Sampson County History Museum.

While touring the grounds, members of Jacksonville Recreation & Parks Department’s Adult Services looked up toward a large barn quilt on the museum’s Exhibit Hall. It was designed by Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum’s Board.

“It’s a traditional one and one of the first quilt designs,” Raynor said about her work as pictures were snapped.

There’s a lot more in Sampson County and the visitors only had enough time to see a few in downtown. But it was a major attraction. As the director of the Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), Barefoot is working to make the area known for being a barn quilt leader. The CVB recently adopted “Sampson County, the Barn Quilt Capital of North Carolina” as an official trademark.

Work for the project began several years ago with plans to expand. Now, barn quilts are hanging on businesses, organizations and municipal buildings throughout Sampson County. It was made a success with community members and other organizations such as the involved the Sampson County History Museum, Cooperative Extension Service and the Arts Council.

A brochure with locations includes the original 78 and a lot more. In all, there’s 126 barn quilts.

“It can be a lot bigger than it is and we’re going to work to make it that way,” Barefoot said.

Barefoot added that more interest is being taken for a trail with request for brochures in the western region of the state. Other developments regarding the trademark will include legal and legislative steps with law makers.

“It’s a lot of legwork, but there’s a lot of ways we can do it,” Barefoot said. “If we’re the barn quilt capital people are going to want to come and see our trail and be a part of our trail.”

The visit to Downtown Clinton was an example the trail may have on economic impact if more groups visit to catch a glimpse of colorful barn quilts.

“Having over 124 barn quilts on our barn quilt trail along with the project’s ongoing local interest and steady growth, Sampson County has carved out its own niche in agri-tourism. Being known for something and promoting Sampson County’s unique attributes and “making a claim” is a best practice in destination marketing. I immediately thought of our barn quilt project,” Barefoot stated. “We know the trademark for this project will help to build our brand and promote visitation to Sampson County.”

For more information about the program, the new trademark or having a barn quilt, contact Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or by email at [email protected] or visit www.visitsampsonnc.com. The SCCVB is located inside the Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

Members of the Jacksonville Recreation & Parks Department’s Adult Services spend time touring downtown Clinton Thursday. Some of the stops included the ‘Milling Around’ Art Project, lunch at Alfredo’s, Simply NC and the DRAW (Downtown Recycle Art Walk) Project at The Caison Building. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_quilt_3.jpg Members of the Jacksonville Recreation & Parks Department’s Adult Services spend time touring downtown Clinton Thursday. Some of the stops included the ‘Milling Around’ Art Project, lunch at Alfredo’s, Simply NC and the DRAW (Downtown Recycle Art Walk) Project at The Caison Building. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A group of visitors from Jacksonville spend time looking at barn quilts around Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Quilt_2.jpg A group of visitors from Jacksonville spend time looking at barn quilts around Clinton. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum’s Board, shows visitors one of many barn quilts in Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Quilt_4.jpg Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum’s Board, shows visitors one of many barn quilts in Sampson County. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

CVB adopts trademark to highlight Sampson’s colorful trail

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

