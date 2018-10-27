SI kicks off Virtual Costume Party

- Courtesy photo Brianna and Jaycee took runner-up in last year’s content. This year, a category for best pet costume has been added. - Courtesy photo The overall winner in last year’s Virtual Costume Contest was Harper. The public can start submitting entries for this year’s contest today. -

The Sampson Independent, with help from key advertising sponsors, is hosting its annual Virtual Costume Party — and this year, pets are invited.

The Virtual Costume Party will award prizes for the best costumes in a number of categories — cutest, most creative and scariest, as well as the new category this year: best pet costume. There were more than 13,000 votes cast last year, and it is hoped that participation will boost with pets joining the mix.

The title sponsor is Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins, which is offering a $100 gift card as the grand prize for the best overall winner. Other sponsors include Matthews Health Mart (cutest costume); Wiley and Potts (most creative); Clinton Drug Company (scariest); and Southeastern Outdoor Products (best pet costume). Winners in each of those four categories will take home a $50 prize.

“I have kids so a contest like this is great,” said Peter Patel, franchisee for Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins in Clinton. “It makes the kids feel good, involves the community and gets everybody in the Halloween spirit. I thought it was a great idea, and something that works really well in a small town. Big towns can’t do stuff like this.”

Submissions for the contest will be accepted starting today (Oct. 27) and will extend through the end of the contest on Nov. 20, but voting begins Nov. 8. To submit an entry, visit www.clintonnc.com, click on the contest logo and follow the steps to upload the photo and enter the contest. Participants — whether entering, voting or viewing — must have a valid email address, which must be listed as they fill out the online form.

Winners are chosen by online visitors who will be allowed to cast votes — one per day — for those pictured in their cutest, most creative and scariest costumes, along with the pets showing off their best. Voting begins on Nov. 8 and continues until Nov. 20, with winners announced on Nov. 21.

All of it is made simple to encourage optimal participation, assured Shannon Best, media director for The Sampson Independent. The contest is all about community involvement.

“We don’t want this to be difficult,” Best said. “We want it to be easy and fun, which it should be.”

Best offered thanks to the advertising sponsors for their participation and belief in the fun and advantages of the online contest, and urged residents to frequent those businesses and offer their thanks as well.

“Without our advertising partners, these contests, which so many love, simply wouldn’t be possible,” she said. “I hope others will support them the way they support this community.”

Another draw of the contest — other than prizes and competition — is the opportunity for businesses to begin promoting the start of what they hope will be a very good holiday sales season. Over at the new Dunkin’ Brands building on Sunset Avenue, in the midst of a busy first week after opening Monday, Patel said they were already getting in the spirit.

“I think the (costume) contest is a great idea,” said Patel. “We’re actually going to have some people dressed up here — we’ll have a coffee cup (costume) and a donut for Dunkin and a Baskin Robbins ice cream. We invite everyone to come by.”

This year’s contest expands to include pets

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

