L.C. Kerr students recognized

The kindergarten Students of the Month at L.C. Kerr School for October are Raelee Jordan, Joe Miguel, Cornelius Lamb, Elizabeth Hales, Schmaiah Jean Baptiste, Amora Rich-Robinson, Mia Espinoza, Ah’Lyric Washington, Raquel Vargas, Amy Aragon, Lydia Sanchez, Nahin Ramos-Hernandez, Journee Williams and Oscar Escalante-Garcia. - The first grade Students of the Month at L.C. Kerr for October are Asher Williams, Jordyn Highsmith, Alex Wilson, Macy Bell, Angel Roma Garcia, Deborah Blandin, Luis Ruiz, Emma Kate Horne, Maya Hobbs, Makenzie Hall, Ashar Leiva, Jazmin Lopez, Amerie Moore, Liam Miller and Ben Tran. -

