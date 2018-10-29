Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 27 — Joyce Umbarger, 65, of 96 Stone Place Road, Dunn, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 27 — Timothy Jermaine Evans, 42, of 253 Pressie Lane, Turkey, was charged with simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. Written promise; court date is Oct. 1.
• Oct. 27 — Justo Alvarado, 56, of 704 W. Wards Bridge Road, Warsaw, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding 54 mph in a 35 zone. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 28.
• Oct. 28 — Tiffany Shonnelle Colindres, 29, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and served an order for arrest for failure to comply. Bond set at $850; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 28 — Larry Lamont Kale, 39, of 110 Shrine Club Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 15.
• Oct. 28 — Ervin Mack Williams, 52, of 1086 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 15.
Incidents/investigations
• Oct. 28 — Trenika Mcduffie of Dunn reported the theft of a TV and three pairs of shoes, valued at $600.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.