Halloween events set for Sampson

Anne Wicke has fun dressed as a pirate during last year’s Halloween on the Square in Downtown Clinton. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, Oct. 31. -

GARLAND — Alongside their cars, volunteers are looking forward to seeing children dressed in costumes and hearing three words before delicious candy is dropped in their bags.

Together, members of the Garland Community Action Group (CAG) are providing a safer way to say “Trick-or-Treat.” The second annual “Trunk or Treat” is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Garland’s Rotary Park. In addition to treats, the event will include games, face painting, and contests for the best costume and decorated trunk.

“I think it’s a good thing and it’s all for the children,” said CAG member and organizer Veronica Thomas. “It’s more safer than going to house and house and it brings us together as a community.”

During last year’s competition more than 200 people came out for the festivities. Parked vehicles will provide candy and some will lead game activities. Along with children, adults will have a chance to join the costume contest. The divisions include are ages 0 to 3; 4 to 7; 8 to 12; and 12 and up. Volunteers from Toys for Tots will be selling hot dogs and drinks.

The Halloween event is one of several celebrations organized by CAG. Some of the others include the back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway; Easter Egg hunt; Community Day and Parade in the fall; and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring caroling, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.

CAG members are also accepting donations of candy and other gifts such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves, mittens and socks. Items may be dropped off at one of the following locations: Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave.; Garland Senior Center, 91 Church Ave.; and Pacman’s Barbershop, 108 S. Ingold Ave.

For more information or for volunteer opportunities, contact Thomas at 910-916-5593; or Elesia Walker at 813-695-5375.

Halloween on the Square

The Clinton Main Street Program and Clinton Recreation Department is preparing for the annual “Halloween on The Square” is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the heart of downtown.

Activities will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. with trunk-or-treating on Main Street on the Courthouse Square, along with a costume contest for children and pets. Registration and judging will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a chance to win cash prizes. The winner will be announced at 7:15 p.m.

Throughout the night, music will be provided by Robert Stroud of Boogie Shoes Network. Highway 55 (201 W. Railroad St.) and Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano (101 Wall St., Clinton) are opening their doors for dining.

For more information, call 910-299-4904 or visit www.downtownclinton.com. Costume contest information is available at 910-299-4906.

Anne Wicke has fun dressed as a pirate during last year’s Halloween on the Square in Downtown Clinton. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, Oct. 31. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Halloween_1.jpg Anne Wicke has fun dressed as a pirate during last year’s Halloween on the Square in Downtown Clinton. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Garland, Clinton to host festivities

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.