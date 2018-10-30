Town to unveil memorial

Qunita Lee and Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden display an Honor and Remember flag that the local beautification committee presented to the town for display in the circle. - Town officials are looking forward to celebrating a monument to honor men and women who served in the military. -

NEWTON GROVE — After many months of development, the long-awaited celebration of a monument for soldiers in the armed forces is coming soon.

The dedication of Newton Grove Circle and Flags is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in the center of the town’s busy roundabout in northern Sampson County, which receives heavy traffic from U.S. Routes 13 and 701, in addition to the nearby Interstate 40.

Members of the town’s Citizens Improving Newton Grove (CING) began working on the project in 2016, although the idea was conceived about three years ago. The purpose is to honor men and women serving in the military.

Along with other CING committee members, Chairperson Laura Warren Wheeler is looking forward to spending time with community members on Sunday. Janet Warren, the daughter of a serviceman, made a request to honor the country’s military, and sparked the idea.

“We’ve been working on the project for quite a while and this is the culmination and dedication of it,” Wheeler said.

Before development, concerns were raised about the United Stated flag being placed in the center of the circle and the view being blocked by growing trees. With the property being owned by NCDOT, the CING committee contacted state officials for assistance with the monuments and other landscaping efforts. Following town approval, the project was managed by NCDOT’s Daniel Jones, with assistance from Adam Britt, a NCDOT supervisor.

During the upcoming event, color guards from Newton Grove American Legion Post No. 133 and the Clinton Veterans Association will raise the flags. CING members are asking visitors who need to sit down to bring lawn chairs. No seats will be avaialble during the program. For safety reasons and with police directing traffic, ushers will direct entrance from the north side utility driveway of the circle.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and contractors assisted with development, which includes four stone structures. Flags will be placed at two structures for soldiers traveling to and from Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Along with the United States and North Carolina flags, the flags will include the Honor and Remember flag, which was created as a national symbol for soldiers who died in combat.

The Honor and Remember flag was formed by an organization of the same name, created by George Lutz. His son, George Lutz II, was killed by a sniper’s bullet in Fallujah, Iraq.

“When their son died, they wanted a way to make sure that these young men and all previous people who have sacrificed were honored and remembered,” Wheeler said about the concept created by Lutz.

Some of the symbolism include a red field to represent the blood spilled by service men and women; a blue star for active service in the military; the folded flag to honor families; and a flame as “an eternal reminder of the spirit that has departed this life yet burns on in the memory of all who knew and loved the fallen hero.”

“For me it’s important to remember that what we’re doing is commissioning this Honor and Remember flag and remember all people who have been in or currently in the military who have fought for our freedom and protected us,” Wheeler said.

Project in busy Newton Grove circle honors soldiers

