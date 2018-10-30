Spreading good cheer

Susie Pope Phillips and daughter, Avery, enjoyed the calk walk at Saturday’s Fall Festival at Sampson Regional Medical Center. - Sampson Regional Medical Center employee Jerry Heinzman walks Apple Jacks the pony around as he gave out pony rides during the Fall Festival. - Rehabilitative services director Dusty Glover helps kids paint pumpkins. - Students from some of the local school volunteered to help with games during the Fall Festival. - -

The skies were grey Saturday morning, but the lawn beside Sampson Regional Medical Center was filled with the laughter and smiles of the many who came out to support the hospital’s fall festival.

All proceeds from the event will be given to the SRMC Care Campaign, which provides needed funds and disaster assistance for employees directly affected by Hurricane Florence. According to event organizers, more than 75 people came out Saturday to enjoy the family-friendly activities and help raise $800.

“With each event, there’s always room to improve and grow,” Cameron Chancy, director of accounting and Fall Festival committee member, said. “For the festival being in its first year, the support and participation exceeded our goals. We are so appreciative to all our of staff and community members who came out and supported this great cause.”

Following Hurricane Florence, the hospital had many employees directly affected by the storm’s winds and rains. The idea of the fall festival was one way the hospital and its employees felt it could give back to the many employees who made a sacrifice, but involve the community for some family fun at the same time.

“At this particular time, we have many employees in great need,” Amber Cava, vice president for marketing, said. “We recognize that they are left with financial burdens and in some cases significant loss of property. It’s very hard during those circumstances for most anyone to keep their focus on the job. Our employees set aside those worries to care for others who are seeking healing. Providing assistance is the right thing to do for our people. They are our biggest asset, and we are deeply concerned for the many who experienced loss during Hurricane Florence.”

Saturday’s event kicked off with a 5K Halloween Hustle, with 17 racers running. Following the race, the festival provided bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, pony rides, games with prizes and more.

Sampson Regional, Cava explained, strongly believes in investing in its employees and does so in a number of ways. The Foundation administers a fund for employee assistance, and it is used throughout the year to aid employees through financial hardship. Continuing this week, additional events are planned to continue collecting for the SRMC Care Campaign, but these events are employee involved only.

Sampson Regional isn’t only invested in supporting its employees, but the entire community.

“The Sampson Regional Foundation operates exclusively for the interests of Sampson Regional Medical Center,” Cava said. “It supports the short and long-range goals for the medical center and solicits grants and contributions to carry out the mission of the hospital. However, the hospital does support other philanthropy in the community through the endorsement of employee giving campaigns for United Way of Sampson County and Relay for Life. Additionally, the hospital sponsors and supports other community causes related to healthcare, economic development and education.”

Susie Pope Phillips and daughter, Avery, enjoyed the calk walk at Saturday’s Fall Festival at Sampson Regional Medical Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fall1.jpg Susie Pope Phillips and daughter, Avery, enjoyed the calk walk at Saturday’s Fall Festival at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Sampson Regional Medical Center employee Jerry Heinzman walks Apple Jacks the pony around as he gave out pony rides during the Fall Festival. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fall2.jpg Sampson Regional Medical Center employee Jerry Heinzman walks Apple Jacks the pony around as he gave out pony rides during the Fall Festival. Rehabilitative services director Dusty Glover helps kids paint pumpkins. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fall3.jpg Rehabilitative services director Dusty Glover helps kids paint pumpkins. Students from some of the local school volunteered to help with games during the Fall Festival. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fall4.jpg Students from some of the local school volunteered to help with games during the Fall Festival.

Fall festival proceeds to benefit hospital employees

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.