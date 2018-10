The Clinton Lions Club annual fish fry will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Plates can be eaten there and include a beverage or taken out. -

