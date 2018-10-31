Cancer survivor, officials urge breast health

File photo Health care officials, and breast cancer survivors, encourage good breast health by getting yearly screenings and mammograms. - - File photo

See advertising sponsorship page on A11

Medicine has made many advancements in the last 40 years, but the urgency to practice good breast health and receive yearly mammograms hasn’t changed.

It was 1976 when Dorothy McKoy received her diagnosis of double breast cancer. At the time, the Sampson native was living just outside Washington, D.C., working as a school teacher and raising two teenagers.

“I thought it was a part of my breast,” McKoy said. “I just didn’t think there was anything to it.”

McKoy discovered a lump in both of her breasts and made a visit to her physician, who ordered further testing and a biopsy done.

“That biopsy showed cancer cells in both lumps,” she explained.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. had just built a new cancer treatment center and that’s where McKoy received her treatments. After a double mastectomy, she says she received a few rounds of radiation and has continued to visit the oncologist regularly.

Technology has made many advancements over the years, but McKoy says the importance of a woman knowing her body is just as important.

“You never heard about breast cancer 40 years ago,” McKoy said. “Now, people are more aware of the disease and have a better understanding of what they need to do to catch it early.”

According to Luke Smith, health educator for the Sampson County Health Department, early detection is an important key in women’s breast health.

“Early detection is the best protection,” she attested. “Breast cancer screenings (mammograms) lead to early treatment and increased survival rates. The program is very beneficial to women. The program is for women that have little or no health insurance and if not for the program, these women may not get screened due to the cost.”

Smith advised that women should receive regular screenings and encouraged all women to get screened.

According to Dr. James Atkins, local oncologist, there are five stages of breast cancer, with the stage of breast cancer presentation describing the size of a tumor and how much local or distant spread has occurred. In general terms, Stage I is small cancer and usually very treatable. When breast cancer enters Stage II, the cancer is larger. Stage III are cancers with local spreading to the lymph nodes and Stage IV cancer has spread into other organs. Stages IV cancers are terminal and untreatable with surgery, chemotherapy or radiation.

Approximately 80 percent of the women diagnosed with breast cancer are diagnosed with Stage 1 or 2, while only 20 percent are diagnosed with Stage 3 or 4.

Any abnormal growths are referred to has a tumor. Benign tumors are not cancerous, while a malignant tumor is and has the ability to metastasize or travel to other organs in the body and potentially cause organ failure.

Abnormalities in the breast that include a mass, nipple discharge, red skin, change in the skin texture, are signs that need to be addressed promptly. Other warning signs, Atkins explained, include fullness under the arm, which may indicate lymph node spread. Systemic symptoms may include worsening fatigue, weight loss, new pain or possible neurological problems.

Adkins too believes in the importance of staying aware.

“Early detection is the best protection,” he attested. “Breast cancer screenings (mammograms) lead to early treatment and increased survival rates.”

Atkins advised that women should receive regular screenings and encouraged all women to not only receive yearly mammograms, but to perform monthly self exams.

Health care officials, and breast cancer survivors, encourage good breast health by getting yearly screenings and mammograms. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSCN1863.jpg Health care officials, and breast cancer survivors, encourage good breast health by getting yearly screenings and mammograms. File photo https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_pink-ribbon.jpg File photo

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.