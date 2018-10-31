‘Drought’ shot in Garland

Parrish Stikeleather checks the monitor on the set of ‘Drought’ as Hannah Black prepares for the scene. - The crew of ‘Drought’ set up a shot of an ice cream truck in downtown Garland. - Hannah Black, Megan Petersen, Owen Scheid and Drew Scheid, the main characters in ‘Drought,’ take a break while the crew sets up a shot. -

GARLAND — An ice cream truck captured the attention from residents as it rolled through downtown. Some even wondered if they could buy a treat.

“I was driving and I was acting in the scene and someone stopped in the middle of the road and said ‘do you have snoballs?’” film producer Hannah Black explained with laughter.

But it was the movie cameras and film crew getting everyone excited. Along with Megan Peterson, Black is currently working on their movie Drought, featuring scenes shot in Garland. Set in 1993, the coming of age movie follows Sam, a recent high school graduate, and her autistic brother, Carl. They live in small Southern town dealing with the worst drought in history, but Carl is fascinated with weather. During the story they chase storms in an ice cream truck, where their mother sold drugs before she was arrested. Their older sister Lillian and Sam’s best friend Lewis, join them on the journey as they chase a storm in the Midwest.

“The movie is about family, forgiveness and really just being happy with who you are,” Black said.

Part of the 18-day shoot included a visit to Garland in September, with five different scenes. The crew spent two days in town and were assisted by Commissioner Lee Carberry.

“To have that backdrop of Garland was wonderful and everyone that we saw was so kind and helpful,” Peterson said about the September visit, which included meals from Colleen’s Country Kitchen on Ingold Avenue.

The producers searched for a perfect town to fit the film, which included a lot of driving scenes. Peterson added the heart of Garland was great for filming for important parts of the movie.

“They live in a smaller town in the story and we live in Wilmington,” Peterson said. “It’s grown so much over the years and it really isn’t that small anymore. We had to venture a little outside of town and we found Garland; it just had the right look. The feel, the farms and even the town center.

“Everything just fit,” Peterson said. “It was just beautiful, and that’s why we picked it.”

Black and Peterson also shot scenes in Sampson County, a few miles away from Garland for field and countryside scenes. For Drought, shooting also took place in White Lake, Beulaville, Kelly, Rocky Point and Wilmington.

The project was created three years ago by Peterson and Black. In 2017, they entered Seed&Spark’s national competition “Hometown Heroes” and raised funds to have the movie made. After winning, they receiving additional funding and moved forward with the production, casting and filming, which started in August. The award came with Jay and Mark Duplass as executive producers. Duplass Brothers Productions have produced films such as The Puffy Chair, The Skeleton Twins and the HBO comedy-drama series Togetherness and Room 104.

One reason they joined the “Hometown Heroes” contest was to encourage aspiring filmmakers to make movies, regardless of where they live.

“We all know that film production has gone down in North Carolina since the incentives were taken away and changed to a grant program,” Peterson said. “We don’t think it has to stay that way and we want to encourage people to make their movies here or wherever they live.”

It will take about a year for the film to be edited. During fall 2019, Drought will be sent to multiple festivals, with hopes of distribution to show the story featuring parts of Garland.

“Thanks to everyone in Garland for welcoming us and putting up with our ice cream truck driving around,” Peterson said.

Production features scenes shot in southern Sampson

For more information about Drought, visit www.seedandspark.com/fund/drought#story.

